Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has finally mourned the death of South African rapper, AKA, on social media

Taking to Instagram, Burna remembered how he and the deceased rapper did not get along

The Last Last crooner noted that he did not want AKA dead as he prayed for the SA rapper’s killers to be found

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has now reacted to the death of South African rapper, AKA, on social media.

Recall that Kiernan Forbes also known as AKA was shot dead by unknown men on February 10, 2023, in Durban, South Africa.

Taking to his Instagram stories on February 16, Burna Boy prayed for the soul of the deceased despite not being on good terms with AKA before the unfortunate incident.

Burna Boy finally reacted to the death of South African rapper AKA. Photos: @burnaboygram, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Burna was affected by the SA rapper’s death and revealed how just hearing about the unfortunate news changed his mood.

He wrote:

“I just heard he died, seen that video at that restaurant, took me out of a positive mood.”

The Nigerian star then went ahead to recount the day AKA had seen his gun and called him wild. Burna added that he had even advised him also to get a gun.

“Took me back to that day when you saw my gun and you said I was wild, then I told you you should have one too cuz it weren’t like niggaz wasn’t dying but I thought you knew.”

Not stopping there, Burna admitted to not being on great terms with AKA but added that he did not want him dead despite that.

“And I ain’t really fu*ck wit you but I didn’t want you dead. It was like that with me and you”, he wrote.

The Nigerian star then prayed for the culprits to be found and for AKA to rest in peace.

He wrote:

“I hope they catch whoever did you wicked. I hope you rest in peace even though we ain’t kick it. At the end of the day, we some grown as*s nigg*az.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react as Burna Boy finally reacts to AKA’s death

Read what some social media users had to say about how Burna mourned the death of the SA rapper:

olu_flexxzy:

“Even with gun, the way he was executed, he wasn’t prepared at all.”

kaykapish:

“With or without whose time is up to die will die.”

writer_ronke_of_ekiti:

“This post is ridiculous and giving stu.pideety.”

ayoade717:

“You just Dey hear wetin?”

bomzybomzy:

“So u want us to know u have a gun. Nigerian police dey come for u d way dey went for that pastor. Jus dey play.”

4evasandy_shero:

“See the nonsense he is typing. You think SA is Nigeria whether you have a gun or not In SA once you become a target you just have to relocate. Or never share your current location on any medium.”

oosmanganicus:

“Uncle Brother Burna….ordinary RIP is okay.”

ikukunkemakonam:

“Burna Boy is saying the truth.. When people know you have gun that's a form of defence.. And whenever you move with guns the gun will keep you at alert.”

juicymom_mj:

“Quite an emotional tribute.”

comradejerrbernard:

“Last respects. I respect that.”

Source: Legit.ng