Afrobeats rising star Rema stirred commotion online with his announcement to host his show at the remarkable 02 Arena

The Dumebi breakout star mentioned on social media that tickets for his show will be on sale in the coming days

However, fans and music lovers could not hide how they felt towards Rema’s latest development as they compared him to his senior colleagues

Nigerian fast-rising act Rema got netizens charged up over his upsurge in the industry as he prepares to perform at the 02 Arena in London.

The rising talent is said to be 23 years old and the youngest Nigerian musician who will grace the popular event venue in the United Kingdom.

Sharing the news of the event, the 20,000-seated capacity hall will experience Rema’s stunning performance in November.

Internet users reacts

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that followed the announcement. See them below:

ten_musicc:

"No artist rise fast reach this guy in Africa.❤️"

tiwatope_1997:

"Rema is bigger Dan wizkid u all aren't ready for this conversation."

imkizito:

"If wizkid did it, burna did, & David did tell why rema can not did."

stankor_:

"Rema is in his prime. Congratulations to him. If he pulls this off, then it fair he should be added next to Burna, Davido and Wiz."

paulagram__:

"After Wizkid na Rema the two biggest giant of Africa the rest dey follow ."

paulagram__:

"Rema is bigger than davido if y'all Gon be honest!!!!"

realjdee:

"Money and age are just numbers, choose the number that you value the most."

