Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and fellow music star, Mr 2kay, have finally made up after years of bad blood

In a new video making the rounds, the musicians were spotted having a good time as they both sang and smiled for the camera

This is coming after Burna Boy’s men allegedly assaulted Mr 2kay at a hotel in Lagos following a misunderstanding

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy and his fellow Port Harcourt singer, Mr 2kay, have finally buried the hatchet and now seem to be on good terms.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of the two musicians having a good time as they hung out together.

In the short clip, Burna was seen holding Mr 2kay and they looked chummy as they both sang and smiled for the camera.

Burna Boy and Mr 2Kay finally settle their issues. Photos: @burnaboygram, @mr2kay.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Recall that the duo had made headlines in 2017 after it was alleged that Burna Boy’s men beat up and robbed his colleague at a hotel in Lagos due to a misunderstanding.

See their reconciliation video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to their new friendship

Soon after the video made the rounds online, internet users reacted to it in different ways. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ezeinfinity:

"Mr 2k won't ever forget that beating sha."

Ekua_paula_:

"Even brothers from the same stomach mother fight peace and light ❤️."

Mira_ozems:

"Burna seem like a nice guy behind all those bragging."

Unstoppable_mary_:

"That’s what matured people do."

Her__money:

"Mr 2k no go carry Burna play again e Dey smile in fear."

Nice one.

Burna Boy gifts Poco Lee $100 bills shortly after giving him N500k

Burna Boy recently extended his generosity to popular dancer, Poco Lee, for the umpteenth time by gifting him several $100 notes.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the obviously excited dancer shared a video of himself hyping the self-styled African giant as he danced.

Poco appeared to have impressed Burna with his hyping skills seeing as the Grammy winner continued to dance happily.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit