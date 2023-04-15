Nigerian talented superstar Burna Boy has improved significantly since his previous appearance at Coachella four years ago

The self-acclaimed African giant made it to the iconic event as one of its headliners amid other highly respected talents

Fans of the Last Last singer went around the internet to find out the supposed amount their idol received for gracing the event

Nigerian Afrobeats global star Burna Boy was one of the headliners at this year’s Coachella, held in California, USA.

Viral videos from the yearly event showed that the Grammy Award-winning singer gave his audience a swell time with his splendid afro performance.

The singer performed with other top international acts like Bad Bunny, Chemical Brothers, and more.

However, an update making the rounds online disclosed that the self-acclaimed African giant allegedly earned 750,000 dollars for his 50-minute performance. At the time Legit.ng converted it to naira, it conveyed 358 million naira.

Social media users react to Burna Boy’s alleged earnings

dolapo_mee:

"He is doing the second weekend too y’all..Highest paid for a reason !!!"

otis_official1:

"Who is highest paid? Ask how much was Wizkid paid to perform at wireless festival and at the royal wedding in India ."

pam_ayy:

"I don dey think am,btwn music/football which one make i do."

omotolani__01:

"Olowo Ori mi ale nobody Odogwu teminikan soso ife ayemi eni bi okan❤️ dakun ma gbagbe motor toh promise mi loff you❤️."

blvck_bas:

"How about the 100s of hours he put in to be this good... Did you think of that?"

jubilee_confirmer:

"Na he mama account the money Dey go, make Una nor too look m.We are quick to see the wins but not the struggle that lead to it."

