Singer Burna Boy has taken his fans and supporters by surprise after getting completely star-struck in the presence of music icon, Usher Raymond

A video making the rounds online captured an excited Burna running his hands through his hair and moving restlessly after seeing the singer

The video has since stirred reactions from internet observers, with some people likening the singer to Portable

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Dmaini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has met several international celebrities but it seems it hasn’t stopped him from getting star-struck.

Recently, a video of the Grammy-winning musician completely losing his cool in the presence of music icon Usher Raymond surfaced on social media.

Burna Boy meets Usher. Photo: @burnaboygram/@usher

Source: Instagram

From indications, Usher came to pay respects to the Nigerian singer, and he almost couldn’t believe what was happening.

The trending video captured Burna moving restlessly and almost ripping his chain apart as Usher watched him in excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react

bllue_pearlie said:

"Lmao dis one just Dey find make pipo talk abt am."

greek_achilles1 said:

"See as Burna dey do like Portable as he see Usher o."

sharonjonah123 said:

"Burnaboy is very playful and carefree when he becomes comfortable around someone ❤️❤️, I love everything about that man. OLUWABURNA you no go fall."

greek_achilles1 said:

"Never knew Usher was this short, or is it Burna that is very tall??"

dyce_totheworld1 said:

"Burna don dey behave like baboon wey live in the zoo."

osato_official said:

"Trying hard to start acting playfully like Davido - But e nor match at all."

Burna Boy refuses to leave stage early at Dreamville festival

A video clip of what Burna Boy did at the summer music concert, Dreamville fest, sparked reactions online.

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy, while performing, was told that he had few minutes to leave the stage so that J.Cole and Drake could come on. However, the Nigerian musician refused to get off the stage.

The African Giant, along with Ayra Starr, were the two Nigerian artists that performed at the American summer fiesta.

Source: Legit.ng