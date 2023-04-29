Nobody does cruise like ace Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido, and he recently showed why he is truly regarded as so when a clip of him vibing in the club to a Burna Boy song went viral

In the trending clip, Davido was sighted singing and jamming to Burna Boy's monster hit track Last Last, and he even did it with a bit of attitude that got people talking

However, the clip is coming after Burna Boy shared a lyric on his Insta-story that Davido first used in one of his songs

Nigerian Afrobeat maestro has sparked reactions online after a clip of him in the club in Dubai vibing to the song of his rival colleague Burna Boy.

The Timeless crooner in the viral video was seen singing along while dancing to Burna Boy's break-up song 'Last Last', which he released after his relationship with Jamaican-UK rapper Stefflon Don crashed.

A video of singer Davido in the club vibing to his rival colleague Burna Boy's song goes viral online. Photo credit:@themixnaija/@burnaboygram

However, the attitude Davido put on while vibing to the Last song stirred netizens' attention the most about the clip.

The clip is coming days after Burna Boy posted a comment on his page, an adaptation of a Davido lyric.

See how netizens reacted to the video of Davido vibing to Burna Boy's song

@woodberry6701:

"Baba sha Dey chase clout everywhere so that his album go fit go far … just lol."

@igbudu010dmw:

"Obo just be like water him no get enemy ❤️❤️❤️ and you must love him with one time."

@rossyofnewyork:

"This guy just d form victim all dis while cos of him album , he no even b like Person weh lost him dear son even one year ago at all , cos what’s all dis clout chase n noise up n down everyday , God bless n be with Chioma."

@nicyoung001:

"It’s the attitude for me ."

@kodakblainegram:

"A KING ❤️ DOESN'T KEEP MALICE."

@santos_dangbana:

"Bye bye to the hate ."

@timeless1748:

"Unbothered 001, Love always Baddest."

@naijademiks:

"Let there be peace."

Davido talks about his relationship with African Giant, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido sparked reactions online with comments about his friendship with rival Burna Boy.

Davido made the revelation during his recent media tour to promote his new album, Timeless. He revealed during his interview with Hot 97 Ebro FM that he and Burna Boy are on good terms.

He noted that they'd been friends for a long time and that when he dropped 'Timeless, ' Burna called to congratulate him, including Wizkid.

