Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido recently addressed an age-long issue that is believed he has with his old friend and arch-rival, Burna Boy

Davido, during a recent interview with Hot 97 Ebro Fm in New York, revealed that he and Burna Boy are back on good terms

He also revealed that the African Giant called him when he lost his son and also called him after he dropped his new album 'Timeless'

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido has sparked reactions online with comments about his friendship with rival Burna Boy.

He revealed during his interview with Hot 97 Ebro FM that he and Burna Boy are on good terms.

Davido finally reveals what truly happened between him and Burna Boy in Ghana a few years back. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@goldmynemusic

Source: Instagram

He noted that they'd been friends for a long time and that when he dropped 'Timeless, ' Burna called to congratulate him, including Wizkid.

The father of three also talked about working with both guys and uniting Afrobeat. He even revealed that the alleged fight reported about him and Burna in Ghana wasn't, particularly him and the Odogwu singer; instead, it was people in their entourage going at each other.

Listen to what Davido said about his friendship with Burna Boy below:

See how netizens reacted to what Davido said about his relationship with Burna Boy

@xii_lion:

"Tell Odogwu say we like to party “Just Call me” I guess Burna finally called."

@kriss.jff:

"I am FC but make we no lie. Davido Sabi this music pass Wizkid."

@funny_kante:

"Davido pay me for using my name KANTE in your song."

@flawlessfloral60:

"Y u Dey let everybody know say big wiz n burna call u?"

@____wuraola____:

"There’s actually nothing to hate about this guy."

@samuella.uju:

"Na only davido wey everybody dey call."

@hary_vegas:

"See ‘em mouth lol they always calling you Dude looking for attention badly because he dropped album."

@sultanchasee:

"Be clear na you dey call Odogwu right? Not him calling you."

@januariux:

"Na fans dey Mumu their self normally those men are good to each others."

@jamesdulux991:

"If you you're still hating others because of this guys you need therapy❤️."

Davido and Burna Boy reportedly get physical in Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that two of Nigeria’s top singers, Davido and Burna Boy, made headlines on social media when it was alleged that both men were engaged in an altercation at a club in Ghana.

It is no longer news that all is not well between Davido and Burna Boy. The duo has been known to shade each other on social media and leave fans to pick sides.

Their bad blood recently left social media space and became physical after the duo was together at the same nightclub in Ghana.

Source: Legit.ng