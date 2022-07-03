Wizkid has once again proven to fans that all is well between him and colleagues, Davido and Burna Boy, even if they don’t relate all the time

During his performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal, the Made in Lagos crooner took a moment to mention how he has nothing but love for the singers

Wizkid’s love declaration got fans screaming and social media users also had different things to say

Nigerian singer Wizkid got the audience cheering with excitement during his recent performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Wizkid graced the stage and made a special declaration.

Wizkid declares love for Davido, Burna. Photo: @wizkidayo

According to the singer, he has nothing but love for his colleagues Davido and Burna Boy.

"I want to say something. Every time I link up with my brother, he’s always telling me good things about unity and Afrobeat. I want to tell you tonight, Starboy gat love for Burna Boy, gat love for Davido…” the singer said.

Wizkid equally extended appreciation to fans who have been supporting all three of them.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

posh_integrated_ said:

"Omo too much maturity for Wizkid."

geezzyboy_ said:

"Baba don shayo ( but it's all love star boy fc for life)"

boywestomoba12 said:

"If I hear...Wizkid wey be scam....make we see Dem 2geda b4 we fit. belleve.no be to talk…..do na action."

lakezyle_ said:

"About to drop Album, baba done start campaign. Nigerian and politics in one or two ways."

consider_01 said:

"Oga do show and go home stop capping."

sampety said:

"Politician in disguise Werey wan drop album."

sammycruzz1 said:

"Your love to Davido is fake we all know that so fvck off with ur fvcking love Davido doesn't need it keep on vibing with ur burna we are cool with you guy's and we will still play una good music did bro."

Wizkid and Davido hug it out in video

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid and Davido got many people talking on social media after meeting up for an unexpected reunion.

A video which surfaced in the online community captured the moment the two singers locked each other in a warm and passionate brotherly hug.

Fans of the two who had been at loggerhead for so many years couldn’t contain their excitement as they expressed hope for the future.

