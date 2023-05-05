Ace Nigerian singer Davido shows once again why he is regarded as the 001 of the music industry as he recently hit a major digital milestone

As of 2022, Davido was recognised as the most followed Nigerian on Instagram, peaking at 23.1m followers; However, he has now extended that reach as he hits 27m

The DMW boss is the second most followed African on the picture and video post blog app, while Mohammed Salah is number one

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Davido recently made a comeback to music and has done it like no one else could've, as he continues to break records across the board.

Davido recently stretched his reach as the most followed Nigerian artist on Instagram after hitting 27m followers on the photo app.

Afrobeat maestro Davido trends as he hits 27m on Instagram, setting a record no Nigerian has. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He is the second most followed person on Instagram across Africa and the most as an artist or entertainer.

Mohammed Salah, an Egyptian footballer, is the most followed person/African on Instagram with 59.2m followers.

See a screenshot of the moment Davido hit 27m followers on Instagram:

See how netizens reacted to the feat on Instagram

@prankhottie:

"001 for a reason biggest artist ❤️ voice love fun not like others sha."

@prankhottie:

"001 just a reason. One still Dey 12."

@nomso837:

"MumuFC can’t relate DAVIDO is everything your Fav dreamt and wished but can never be. Dj please play me FEEL by DAVIDO. After Play me BIGGER THAN by Davido. Make una put a respect on that name. Since he came back online, he don revive una death careers."

@ajibola_aa:

"Wizkid and burna boy wey get small followers sef get grammy and more awards than this mid‍♂️.. na followers una dey celebrate no award nothing to show.. damido is finished."

@samsonmatthew91:

"WOW na na ooo aaaaaaa davido to the world."

@moniline___:

"Biggest of all time."

@___oluwa.pelumi:

"30bg and YouTube views , iG followers 5&6 see dem celebrating 20m followers ‍♂️ shame on 30bingos."

Source: Legit.ng