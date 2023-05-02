Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido recently made the day of a female fan during his concert in Dubai

A clip of Davido collecting the phone of one of his fans at his concert in Dubai and recording himself on it while performing has gone viral stirring different reactions

The incident happened in Dubai during the OBO's new album tour in the U.A.E, and the young that shared the clip online noted that the DMW boss is her favourite artist in the world

A video clip of ace Nigerian singer Davido on stage and getting friendly with his fans has stirred emotions online.

A young lady had posted a viral clip of the Afrobeat maestro Davido collecting her phone and recording himself on it while performing at a concert.

A video of ace singer Davido recording himself with a fan's phone while performing on stage has gone viral. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork

The lady, who was obviously over the moon about the incident, took to her social media pages to hail the singer for making her year while revealing that the OBO is her favourite musician in the whole world.

Watch the clip of Davido recording himself with a fan's phone while performing:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Davido recording himself with fans' phone

@ajibade.kolawole:

"What if another person go collect phone from Davido."

@royal_3635:

"Make your mind Dey ooo 001 na street Gee ooo."

@n.z.e.h:

"Till dem hand the phone to wrong person."

@pasty_001:

"Omoh I nearly died when portable did the same to me."

@big_eazi1:

"E sure me say this guy study wizkid for sch cus e too dey copy Wiz."

@official_bonchea:

"Make she mistakenly press delete like that."

@fuwad.adeniyi:

"Na Weything I go Dey play for my TV 24/7 no changing just that video."

@ykay_nig:

"See how I'm laughing like small picking, DAVIDO or nobody..."

@suprise_by_mide:

"Just imagine say you no save am."

@brainee001_:

"Make obo just put the phone for pocket run."

@nikitakiss_pinklipbalm:

"I go just faint."

Fans react as clip of Davido in the club singing Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian Afrobeat maestro Davido has sparked reactions online after a clip of him in the club in Dubai vibing to the song of his rival colleague Burna Boy.

The Timeless crooner in the viral video was seen singing along while dancing to Burna Boy's break-up song 'Last Last', which he released after his relationship with Jamaican-UK rapper Stefflon Don crashed.

However, the attitude Davido put on while vibing to the Last song stirred netizens' attention the most about the clip.

