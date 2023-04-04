Ace Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido has most definitely made a timeless jewel with his new album as it continues to scatter numerous records across the world

According to Apple Music Davido's album 'Timeless', set a new global record as the most streamed African album on its first day of release

And these records were not only limited to just Apple Music, 24-hours earlier Spotify had announced that at least three songs on the album got over one million streams within 48 hours

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer and Afrobeat maestro, Davido continues to set the pace as he shatters Apple Music's record for the most-streamed song on the platform on the first day of its release.

Barely 24 hours after Davido had set a new record on Spotify with no songs on his new album Timeless, getting less than 500k streams within the first day it was released. And with at least three songs hitting over one million after just 48 hours.

Davido sets a new record as Timeless becomes the most streamed album on the first day of its release. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Timeless has also set a new record on Apple Music, as it is now the most-streamed music album by an African within the first 24 hours of its release.

Even Apple Music couldn't help but hail Davido as it sets a new global record. Now, this is truly a celebration of Naija to the world.

See Apple Music's post celebrating Davido's record set by Timeless:

See netizens reacted to the record set by Davido's 'Timeless'

@Almufassal:

"Why do you think we call him OBO? Because na Goat he be, he Dey always turn up."

@gwenshuga:

"We don’t play."

@JudeVector:

"Over Dem All, 001."

@tuna112583836:

"I be 30BG we all no sey na streaming farm do ham ."

@Damilola069:

"I’m a wizkid fan but to be honest this album is currently the Biggest album in Africa in just few days of release."

@just_eduz

"OBO really did great in this Album.#Timeless."

@FATHERL74222424:

"#TimeleesAlbum #Davido 001⚘ We rise by lifting others ."

@Beniefrankie:

"That’s why he is called “Godfather”. He dey always deliver."

@ArewaTwitter:

"Now you should remove Rihanna on your cover photo and replace it with Davido’s picture ❤️."

@Kalgo4ATiku:

"Grammy 2023......... 001 for a reason......God bless Our daddy Davido......"

Source: Legit.ng