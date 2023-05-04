A Nigerian artist recently made a portrait of ace Nigerian actor, Charles Okocha and his daughter, Mercy Okocha

In a heartwarming video, he took the portrait to the actor's house and made him unbox it in his presence

Charles Okocha was over the moon after seeing the portrait and he reacted so energetically as expected

A Nigerian artist, Albert Galleria, has gone viral online after making a portrait of Charles Okocha and his daughter, Mercy.

In a video, the artist said he travelled from Ogun state to gift the portrait to the father of two.

Artist makes portrait of Charles Okocha and daughter Photo credit: Albert Galleria

Source: TikTok

A trending video showed the moment Charles Okocha unboxed the portrait and reacted in excitement after seeing a photo with his phenomenal daughter, Mercy Okocha.

The actor who was obviously over the moon shook the artist's head severally and promised to make him a star.

The clip has caused a frenzy online as many hail Charles Okocha for appreciating the guy's talent and effort.

Social media reactions

@elleyfaithmankhambirasaid:

"I don't belong here."

@shwlley45 added:

"Make this artist go drink paracetamol o."

@sheissalty stated:

"The headache must be a blessing."

@eugeniaejike3 commented:

"It is better you go home with headache and blessing or without headache without blessing."

@user2195729537399 said:

"If this guy na my pastor. Omo I go too miss church. Wat da ff."

@user7009820110372 said:

"God bless you bro, best of health long live bro you Are a darling."

@tinababy392 stated:

"Thank God I no choke for laugh. Is d go home with headache with blessing for me."

@_mjnailed reacted:

"I’m in love with Charles. It’s the fact that he has an Igbo accent and still tells us he’s not from here IGUN State."

@theaj2005 noted:

"I'm dead. (I’m not actually dead, it’s a metaphor indicating that I am laughing so much I’m losing oxygen, which could eventually lead to death)."

@lachyanyanwu noted:

"This phenomenal dad right here gat no business with high blood pressure."

@maryannpeter1 added:

"Phenomenal dora mouth is not dis big Biko, pls who’s d artist make him beta come correct dat mouth."

Watch the video below:

