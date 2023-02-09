It seems like the recent birthday celebration of Chef Chi by ace singer Davido has stirred the emotions of his other babymamas including Larissa London

In a post shared on her Insta-story, Larissa talked about her ideal man and preached about love and why being in love doesn't mean you disrespect other women in your life

Chef Chi turned a year older on Sunday, April 30, 2023, and Davido went all out to celebrate his only wife and even released some photos of himself and Chioma during their wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Larissa London, one of the baby mamas of ace Afrobeat singer, Davido stirred reactions online with some comments she shared on her page as she talks about her ideal man.

The makeup artist also talked about the type of man that is her perfect spec. Larrisa noted that she loves soft men, a proper lover boy ready to die for her.

Larissa, one of the baby mamas of ace Nigerian singer Davido, has stirred reactions online with recent comments about love and honour. Photo credit: @davido/@larissalondon/@chef_chi

Source: Instagram

Larissa also further talked about the different attributes of love and why it is wrong to dishonour other women to please another.

These statements come from the UK-based make-up artist just days after Davido went all out to celebrate Chioma on her 28-year-old birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Love is patient and kind and does not boast

Larissa, in another comment, noted that love is patient and kind and does not envy nor boast. As she preached about love, Larissa also noted that love always protects, perseveres, gives hope, and does not delight in evil.

Just like Larissa, another of Davido's baby mamas Sophia Momodu also reacted and shared a post on Instagram for the first time in a while, hours after the singer had celebrated Chef Chi and reassured her that his love for her was forever.

Davido’s cousin celebrates his wife Chioma as she turns 28, fans react

Social media is about to enter a proper meltdown mode after Davido's cousin, Clarks Adeleke, went online to celebrate Chioma Rowland as she turns 28 years old today, April 30, 2023.

In his celebratory post, Clarks described Chef Chi as his sister and best friend, who he values as priceless.

He also hailed her for her strength to always pull through no matter what challenges are thrown her way.

Source: Legit.ng