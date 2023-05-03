Veteran Nigerian Afrobeat singer Blackface recently went online pages to call out Bobrisky, Denrele and James Brown and slammed them for wrongly influencing younger generations

Blackface accused the three effeminate dressers of wrongly messing with the IQs of younger generations with their weird fashion sense calling asking them to dress as their gender

However, many have reacted to the singer's comment noting that those who sought to follow Bobrisky and James Brown's lead do so by choice and not by influence

Veteran Afrobeat singer Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo better known as Blackface, seems to have had enough with the raft of effeminate and crossdressers the country is running over with.

Blackface, in a post shared online, fired shots at popular Nigerian crossdressers, Bobrisky, James Brown and Denrele Edun.

Nigerian singer Blackface stirs emotions online after he released a statement to troll Bobrisky, James Brown and Denrele Edun. Photo credit: @blackface/@bobrisky222/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

He slammed their dress IQ as low and disgusting. Blackface then went ahead and noted that their upsetting mentality would influence and destroy that of the younger generations and most likely lead them astray.

Blackface made a strong statement noting that men should dress as men and women as women. While if you're a man and want to dress as a woman, you should become a proper transgender.

See Blackface's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Blackface's post

@seun_dreams:

"Na only mummy of Lagos go reply him."

@rilprety:

"There’s nothing like influencing, you choose the kind of life you want to live."

@miratoolit00:

"It’s called choice of preference Mr man!! Go do you!"

@enigma_xx01:

"Funny how most girls praise this femine men but they would never date them or pray to have a brother like them."

@wendy_adamma:

"Bobrisky about to reply 1 2 3"

@comradejerrbernard:

"Na Bobrisky own dey muzz me pass. Person wey be like coat of many colors."

@ifymelo_

Omoooooo Man/Woman sha find way pay your bills oo..Cuz nobody will do that for youuuu!!..Peace out!

@thickthighs_girl:

"They dress better than a lot of men . Rest."

@olivepraise:

"They said they do it for the money but truth be told no response Mãń or straight man will wear woman dress say na just for skits with no due respect you are low key fruity abi queer!"

@chisaronu1:

"Abeg shut up jor!!! There's no specific outfit for a specific gender... Clothe is clothe o. Society has put y'all in a box with this stupid mindset... Let people put on what they like, they are not harming anyone by their choice of clothing."

@adenikeolusesi2013:

"I read some comments, and really disappointing, it's a big influence on the younger generation who definitely don't have a mind of theirs, really these peeps need be caution. Ire oooo."

@chrisnunies_gh:

"@blackfacenaija you’re a veteran, try to dey rest in Jesus name."

@iam_nnxmdi:

"So because na blackface talk am, e don turn Mumu talk ‍♂️‍♂️."

Source: Legit.ng