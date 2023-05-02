Nigerian street pop act Portable displayed his resilience once more to take his career to whatever heights it needs

The Zazuu act took to social media to display his conversation with Afrobeats star Davido, where he beseeched him for a verse

Portable went on to mention how prepared he was to work with the superstar and, at the moment

Nigerian street-hop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Omolalomi, has publicly begged Afrobeats star Davido for a musical collaboration.

After previous pleadings to the other top Afrobeats acts, Burna Boy and Wizkid, who have yet to give him a response, the Zazu act has put his attention on the Timeless crooner.

The controversial artist shared a video of his chat with Davido, where he beseeched him for a verse.

However, Afrobeats star happened to reply to his DM with a voice note, which Portable shared on social media to alert his fans and followers.

Not stopping there, Portable noted that he was prepared for the singer and mentioned that he had a chorus for them to work it.

Social media users react

janemena:

"I need to put on notifications for you my crush I’m sorry it’s coming late but your voice is amazing. So rare."

adekazeem22:

"I love this guy I swear. He’s not begging for urgent 2k but verse to show what he’s got. Portable is here to stay….."

meggax:

"You set ring light come still dey record at the back of ring light??? ment."

hermeid:

"That Davido voice note alone is a verse for you Portable, get DJ YK Mule make una remix and master it na."

sremmstar:

"@portablebaeby bros you no get issues❤️Baddest go give you verse. Abeg bless me wit verse for my incoming single na hit song ‍♂️❤️."

thummytee:

"@davido don reply @portablebaeby na look at the second attached of is post, my opinion is that some people DON'T see that before saying trach to @portablebaeby ,One love IKA OF AFRICA."

nurainluxury__:

"Timeless Ultra loading ."

iamtrinityguy:

"Davido always showing love ❤️❤️i too love him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mirak12349:

"If you smile to OBO Voice gather here ❤️."

Portable rocks expensive wristwatch

Portable caused a stir with a video of him and an Oyinbo fan known as DJ Lisa Li as they vibed together like friends at his restaurant in Ogun state.

However, some netizens were quick to spot a Richard Mille watch on Portable's wrist as many asked questions.

Reacting to the video Portable shared on his Instagram page, someone said: "Spot that Richard Mille watch Omo …$320,000 on his Wrist More wins my bro ❤️ much love .

