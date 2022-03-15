Nigerian veteran singer Blackface has sparked mixed reactions on social media after he claimed he is ahead of the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, among others

Blackface made this bold claim while reacting to a post asking fans to give their opinion on which artiste has earned the GOAT status in the music industry

Nigerians have since taken to social media to tackle Blackface for making the bold claim, while some said he was only motivating himself

One of Nigerian veteran singers Blackface, has declared himself the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) ahead of the likes of Olamide, 2Baba, Wizkid, Davido, among others.

Blackface said he is ahead of everyone in the music industry and that they are also aware.

Blackface declares himself greatest of all time. Credit: @Officialblackfacenaija

Source: Instagram

He added:

"ME BADDER THAN THEM AND THEM KNOW !''

See his post below:

Nigerians tackle Blackface for declaring himself the greatest of all time

Following Blackface's statement, Nigerians have reacted in the comment section.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

1st.interior_curtain.world:

"Nah Colos de cause this kind Trenches. No level."

dr.anonymous.333:

"lol sometimes e good to motivate yourself sha ."

_jajamonkey:

"you respond to Fans or haters. You better than them. You stand for the truth. Yes you better than them."

ukalifemmy:

"Baba, your level pass this post wey make here. You no need all this one abeg."

gifted_agidotan_ysl:

You're indeed badder than them... Infact, terrible sef

budjub33e:

"Bois dem good but me know say you better..."

evetutta:

"When last did you drop a hit song ."

lifefromsun:

"Bro you good we know but time spent on such post should be use in making new sound and working with the young ones of today. It never too late... volkswagen beetle use to be the best but now no one is looking at it anymore. We all look at new things."

