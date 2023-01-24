Veteran singer Blackface has called out his junior colleague Asake following the revelation that TG Omori received $165k for Joha video shoot

Blackface claimed Asake's management refused to reach out to him before sampling a remix of his song

The veteran singer's statement has stirred reactions on social media with some netizens dragging him

Popular singer Blackface is currently making headlines over a claim he made about the rave-of-the-moment Asake.

Blackface, while reacting to the report of director TG Omori receiving $165K to shoot Asake's 'Joha’ music video, claimed the YBNL star ignored him despite using his song.

Blackface claims Asake sampled his song. Credit: @blackfaceafrica @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In a post via his Twitter handle, Blackface wrote:

"You spend $165k dollars to slot musical video for your artist Una no fit use 100naira call the owner of the song before una remix am Una dey form say una smart I believe E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una ! I dey come !

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They love music I know But does it give them the right to sample remake or remix works I have already."

See the tweet below:

Netizens knock Blackface for calling out Asake

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sauceprince1:

"Na everybody dey collect from blackface, still I never hear any of him songs wey dey cool my body before."

oluwakemi._o:

"U are not yet a singer if black face never accuse u of stealing his song bruh ."

__kofoworola_

"Nothing wey u go talk na asake I support."

djspicey:

"This one don wan start again oo who remain wey never steal baba song bayi ."

evelyn____xx:

"Only your song they are always stealing. Try rest."

datvideoboyy:

"Be like na only me remain to steal from Blackface."

2Baba sends message to Blackface and Faze

Legit.ng reported that 2Baba left many of his fans and followers talking after he shared a video of him vibing to an old song dubbed Rather Be by defunct music group Plantashun Boiz.

2Baba, who was a member of the music group alongside singers Faze and Blackface before they separated to pursue solo careers made a shout to his former group members.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, 2Baba wrote:

“In my PLANTASHUN BOIZ feelings this morning❤️ Are u thinking what I'm thinking?? Big up Black Face n Faze !! FTT love.”

Source: Legit.ng