After launching a search and finding the mysterious lady that was checking him out at Davido's concert, Iyanya has shared an update

The singer had breakfast with her recently, and he shared videos on his Twitter page, sparking reactions

As expected, netizens shared different opinions, with most people calling out Iyanya for going after someone else's woman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Iyanya has refused to back down from a young lady's case even though her alleged boyfriend threatened him.

After launching a search for the mystery lady from Davido's concert online, the singer found her and has taken their meeting to another level.

Iyanya goes on a date with mystery lady Photo credit: @Iyanya

Source: Instagram

In posts shared on Twitter, Iyanya and the lady went on a breakfast date, and he shared videos of her enjoying his money.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Breakfast "

See tweets below:

Netizens react to the breakfast date

Iyanya's videos made the rounds on social media, and netizens shared opinions and reactions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

sabitalknews:

"Celebrities be going around spoiling people’s relationships all in the name of fan love, you never jam before them go just local you asap then put am for your body."

@MoshoodAluko:

"Lmao..I honestly hope she gets a good percentage of royalty from this strategic marketing lol..cos that's what truly matters."

@LifeOfNapaul:

"Naso another man go thief your babe"

mc_jessecfr:

"Na why I no dey carry babe go concert be this make Portable no come dey like am "

itachi211220:

"That looks like a buffet breakfast in a hotel looool ! I guess they already spent the night together."

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"Don’t allow your Boyfriend stop you from meeting your husband "

ekesonmoney_:

"Her boyfriend Heart dey boil anywhere he dey now, Watin man do man."

michael._u:

"Just like that, her boyfriend(if she has one) has become option B."

itachi211220:

"That looks like a buffet breakfast in a hotel looool ! I guess they already spent the night together "

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Davido’s Chioma on her 28th birthday

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Davido's wife Chioma.

The barman, who reportedly stopped being best friends with Davido dedicated a post to celebrating Chef Chi.

Chiefpriest noted that Chioma's positivity represents their tribe well, and he will continue to celebrate her.

Source: Legit.ng