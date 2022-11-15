Veteran Nigerian singer Blackface has recently alleged that Grammy award-winning Afrobeat duo Wizkid and Burna stole and used part of his song with his consent

Blackface, in a post, shared on his Twitter handle, slammed both Wizkid and Burna Boy for sampling his song Twist and Turn on their 2020 track Ginger

The allegation by the veteran singer has sparked reactions online as fans of the Grammy-winning duo descended to his page to drag him, calling him an attention seeker

Nigerian singer Ahmedu Augustine better known as Blackface, recently stirred reactions online when he shared a post slamming ace singers Wizkid and Burna Boy in an allegation of copyright theft.

Blackface shared on his Twitter page that both singers didn't get his consent to sample his sound on their 2020 hit track Ginger.

Veteran singer Blackface slams Wizkid and Burna Boy for sampling his song on their track Ginger, without his consent. Photo credit: @blackfacenaija/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram

The former Plantainshan Boiz singer noted that the best both singers could have done was to have put a call through to him, and he would have given them his go-ahead.

Recall that Blackface for years was locked in a copyright battle with his former band member 2face on claims that he was the real owner of the evergreen track African Queen.

Fans slam Blackface as an attention seeker for calling out Wizkid and Burna Boy

However, Blackface's latest call-out has sparked a completely different reaction as fans of Wizkid and Burna Boy have stormed his page to drag him, describing him as an attention seeker.

The veteran singer's call out on Ginger is coming two years after the track was released from the Wizkid Made In Lagos album.

See Blackface's tweet calling out Wizkid and Burna Boy below:

See the reactions that Blackface's post calling out Wizkid stirred online:

@Eni0ladaniel:

"U dey craze."

@Marcusowolabi:

"A song that was released 2yrs ago? You’re just hearing it now? Bro stop it abeg."

@Leeranking1:

"You no even dey get engagements."

@stagerjay:

"No single lyrics from your wack song was sampled on Ginger, the instrumental is not even similar. So how did they sampled your wack song? Bro go get a life, you be OG, you no suppose dey move like this."

@amadeobreezy:

"You've lost completely."

@SirDavidBent:

"Why did it take you 2-years before you came out."

@hanamnzali76:

"You're just an attention seeker, whose lost direction of his life."

@Jolexy11:

"This man here needs help and should be hospitalised immediately."

