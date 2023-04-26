Singer Paul Okoye and his younger lover Ifeoma have for months tensioned social media with their love

Recent happenings, however, suggest that the lovers might be having issues in their relationship

A concerned user asked why the singer has been quiet lately, and netizens used the opportunity to express their opinions

Recent posts from singer Paul Okoye and his young lover Ifeoma suggested that all might not be well with their relationship.

Okoye and his boo put up cryptic posts about respect and love and fired at each other, a cause of worry for their 'shippers'.

Netizens says Paul Okoye's relationship is in trouble Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/@ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, a netizen had asked if all was well with the singer, noting that he hardly dropped comments online, unlike before the worrisome post about respect.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the observation

mummy_esquare:

"This one go sweet me if na true ohh"

joy__omotayo:

"Na this type of bad news dey sweet to hear , cause it was anticipated "

ritakinky:

" I cover this relationship with the blood"

symply__pam:

"I knew it from day 1 that it would end in tears."

kokoc.black:

"E be like say this year go hot pass 2022"

arodeoht:

"As 22 don see him.mature peepee he dey find respect? Any way he see for her hand make him collect oh. Na wa."

eniitan09:

"Rude boy don insult rude girl relationship don end."

sparkleshoesandbag:

". Una and happy for bad news."

titolola2021:

" we too like drama."

mhz_ijay:

"The devil you know is better than the angels you don’t know."

gong.blog:

"Juju don Dey expire "

Paul Okoye’s girlfriend Ifeoma replies netizen who called her ‘Hakimi’s wife

Popular singer Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, left many talking over the way she responded to a netizen who tagged her 'Hakimi's wife.'

The netizen, in a comment, queried: "Are you not Hakimi's wife?"

In a trending video, Ifeoma, who was not ready to let the comment slide clapped back at the netizen as she also responded with a short question.

The short clip triggered reactions from netizens, as many applauded her for the way she responded.

Source: Legit.ng