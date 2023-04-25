Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido have been trending on social media since they both unfollowed each other on IG

Amid the ongoing rift, netizens dug up an old post of the socialite where he made a strong case for Davido over Wizkid

The post has since sparked mixed reactions from many in the online community with some people shading Chiefpriest

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest and his bestie, Davido, are currently facing some friction in the relationship.

Amid the rift between the two, netizens dug up an old post of the flamboyant big boy in which he urged business executive, Ubi Franklin, to choose Davido over Wizkid.

Ubi recounted how he fully covered Wizkid’s concert on his Instagram page and proceeded to mention how he (Wizkid) and Davido should both be supported.

Chiefpriest, however, noted that it is impossible to love both artiste equally and as such he should show more support for Davido since he often flies on his private jet.

Social media users throw jabs at Cubana Chiefpriest

sure_terry_01 said:

"Be like Davido don tell am make he come down from he jet ✈️."

mario_billy_01_official said:

"I know say baba go don Dey gather money to buy pj now oo."

prettygifttyy said:

"U people should allow these guys breath fresh air."

igd_carplug said:

"Be like Davido don tell Cubana make e come down from the jet cuz he too dey occupy space , the matter heavy."

amarah.shuga said:

"Any problem way fit sup between chief priest and davido nobi small matter."

chainz_de_blinkz said:

"Shows why most people live Davido they love him for only his wealth and what they will gain … I be fc but david don suffer aje."

progress_ajeboi_01 said:

"People love davido because of giveaways,wealth and dimples."

