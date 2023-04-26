Popular actress and brand influencer Tonto Dikeh addressed the issue of letting single women get too much comfort in one’s married home

The mother of one cautioned married women to keep in mind how they let their single friends become friends with their hubands

Tonto added that married women should protect their homes and their joys from their adversaries

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to berate married women from serious relationships with their single friends.

The movie star explained further by saying that married women should not let their female friends get so close to the point of being friends with their husbands.

Pictures of Tonto Dikeh Credit: @tontolet, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The one-time politician explained that individuals should learn to hold themselves to a standard of perfection and added that some people are not accustomed to working in settings where excellence is demanded.

In her post, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking further, Tonto Dikeh stated that;

“Dear married women, listen and listen well. You don’t have any business having a single lady as your bestie to the extent that your husband is their friend too. Stop making this mistake. You can’t keep a goat and yam together and expect the yam to grow and goat to walk away!!!”.

See her post below

Internet users react

anukamrussj:

"This one doesn't know that married people have affairs with other married people. Just avoid marrying a goat and having foolish friends."

com4th.pinky:

"Unfortunately, even the married friends are not all saints too."

thomashalycute:

"I guess u are speaking from experience but I will like to correct an impression, this has nothing to do with single ladies, a frienemy is a frienemy either single or married, the most important thing is to check ur circle and never wave off ur instinct, always pay attention to a warning signal no matter how little because is always there."

erikhappiness:

"The most painful part is that the so called besties will still be laughing and dinning with you! as if nothing is happening.... PURE WITCHCRAFT!!! Thank you My Woman for Stating the point."

Tonto Dikeh and friends take part in Unavailable challenge

Tonto Dikeh and friends revived the timeline with a video of them dancing to Afrobeats star Davido’s Unavailable.

The Nollywood star led the company of young men and women in the well-furnished house, where they gathered for some chill time.

Tonto was happily lost in the groove as she dished out her moves, with netizens saying she was sending a response to Bobrisky, who shared how much he missed her.

Source: Legit.ng