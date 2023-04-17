Nollywood superstar Tonto Dikeh extended her liveliness to the timeline with a dance video of her and her friends

The star actress led a couple of young individuals who were very enthusiastic with dance steps, using Davido’s viral hit Unavailable

Some fans of the actress showed their admiration for the video, while others hinted that it was a message to her ex-friend Bobrisky

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and friends revived the timeline with a video of them dancing to Afrobeats star Davido’s Unavailable.

The Nollywood star led the company of young men and women in the well-furnished house, where they gathered for some chill time.

Tonto and friends danced to Davido's Unavailable, and netizens hinted that it was for Bobrisky Credit: @tontodikeh, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Tonto was happily lost in the groove as she dished out her moves, with netizens saying she was sending a response to Bobrisky.

Recall that the popular crossdresser disclosed how much he misses his ex-actress friend in an interview.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

mimititi17:

"I don’t why, I just want to see this woman happy it makes me feel better."

chizobaozoemena:

"I think this is is a response to Oga Bob missing T”s friendship . She is not available for your drama."

vivianlam_glamour:

"And U didn’t invite me ‍♀️ Why my frnd ? We shall meet in court ."

chefnshopper:

"I smiled all through. A very beautiful watch."

sheddyoflagos:

"Mtn and the rain are not letting me enjoy this content."

meetjennifer_:

"Seeing you happy makes me happy Tonto. I really like you. This recent happiness and glow is infectious. God bless you."

chila_ani:

"May this happiness stay with you for ever amen. "

mutuwa.ray:

"So wait, all along this song was say 'am unavailable."

obinna1nwaka:

"Classic, Constellation of great guys."

