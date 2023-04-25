Empress Njamah and a couple of her movie colleagues couldn’t hide their excitement over her blackmailer, Josh Wade, being arrested

Tonto Dikeh took to her social media account to call the attention of ladies to learn from how Njamah handled the situation

Actress Ruth Kadiri also joined in celebrating her colleague for being brave all through the viral saga

Tonto Dikeh, Ruth Kaidiri, and other Nollywood stars have joined Empress Njamah to celebrate the nabbing of her blackmailer, Josh Wade, in Liberia.

Recall that the actress Njamah alleged in December 2022 that her boyfriend, Josh Wade, blackmailed her with her unclad videos in his possession.

Tonto Dikeh, Empress Njamah and Ruth Kadiri have reacted to the arrest of Wade. Ctredit: @tontolet, @empressnjamah, @ruthkadiri

Njamah announced the arrest of her blackmailer via a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday, April 24.

Confirming the report, security operatives in Liberia shared the video of Wade's arrest on social media.

A couple of the actress’ colleagues went to social media to celebrate the development and show support.

Learn from Njamah, Tonto Dikeh advises

Tonto Dikeh shared the arrest video on her Instagram page and pleaded with women to learn from Njamah’s mistake.

She wrote:

"Congratulations, my sister @empressnjamah. This disgusting hoodlum has finally been caught. You can’t hurt God’s grace and think you will not be disgraced. Ladies learn."

Yvonne Jegede reacted to Tonto’s post saying:

"This is good news. People are going through a lot already for you to choose somebody to get close to them and then turn around and be wicked to them. @empressnjamah I am happy to hear this."

See Tonto’s post below:

Empress Njamah thanks God

Empress Njamah took her page to thank God for disgracing her enemy. She wrote:

"We are superwomen, today the world showed that true love exists, this is just the beginning, if I have the love of 88 percent and the remaining 2 percent, this victory is for you, ONLY A FOOL WILL SAY THERE IS NO GOD. we move, thanks for the genuine love so far, women, you are strong, I am not the type to chase clout, and you know this, I have a lot to say and educate most of you, but with time, Una go get a sense, I will never take this love for granted," she said in parts.

Ruth Kadiri went under her post to hail her for overcoming it all. She wrote:

"God of EMPEE."

See Empress’ post below:

Internet users and more celebrities react

chidera6981:

"Congratulations ma but even me wey no get sense no dey gree do video without anything send give anybody some go even promise you money but who knows even the man use juju we can't tell rejoice while he's crying just as you was crying when he was rejoicing congrats once again."

lawrenced.lablah:

"U can use your celebrity status to change the narrative cos your name are mentioned on all our radio stations around here but don't trust our police."

lydia_oyintare:

"Some of y'all saying how did she date such a man have even dated worse, either In looks or in character..we have all made wrong choices that we did not know was wrong until it became glaring..the good news is that the guy has been arrested, that's all!!"

kayceejude:

"But how that kind big celeb go dey date this kind tout?"

Empress Njamah’s ex-fiance confesses missing her amid reports of him leaking her private video

Actress Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé George Wade made the headlines after he threatened to release her private videos.

It was reported that George created a WhatsApp group where he added people and began sharing private videos, including some of Empress bathing, which he took in her house.

In another video, Josh confessed to missing Empress as he warned her against spreading false rumours about him being unable to travel.

Source: Legit.ng