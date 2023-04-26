Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Mimi Linda Yina aka Medlin Boss, is now trending on social media over her relationship with her best friend, Nimi Nwofor’s husband

The socialite’s romantic chats with her best friend’s husband and father of five leaked online and caused a massive stir

A number of netizens reacted to the leaked conversation between Medlin and her bestie’s husband

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss, with the real name Mimi Linda Yina, is now in the news after her relationship with her best friend Nimi Nwofor’s husband was exposed.

It all started when the popular anonymous blog, Gistlover, posted a series of screenshots of Whatsapp chats between Medlin and her friend’s man.

The messages showed how Medlin was having a secret and amorous relationship with her bestie’s husband and father of five kids, and she even got him to send her N2 million.

Celebrity stylist Medlin Boss' love chats with her best friend's husband has sparked reactions. Photos: @medlinboss, @nimsdefabulouss

Source: Instagram

In the chats, Medlin and Nimi’s husband were sending each other loved-up good morning and good night texts, prayer messages and pictures of them going about their day.

The leaked chat also showed the moment the friend’s husband was jealous after Medlin posted a photo of herself with another man on her Instagram page. The married man ordered his wife’s friend to delete the photos and told her he did not like seeing her with other men in that manner.

What stood out from Medlin’s chats with her friend’s husband was how she continued to use endearing words with him, such as ‘Obim’ and other sweet names.

See the leaked chats below:

Netizens blow hot as Medlin Boss’ chats with her best friend’s husband leaks online

Screenshots of the chats between Medlin Boss and her friend’s husband soon spread on social media and raised a series of reactions. Many people were quick to bash Medlin considering how close she appeared to be with her friend to the extent that they were known to rock matching outfits and attend events together.

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

drizzycrown:

“The wife is even prettier, God help me to love my wife unconditionally when I find one.”

___.marv___:

“Lol see how they’re calling God in there atrocious act ”

ad_rielle_:

“But why the messages always dey long, so they have the energy to be typing all this kin long message on top cheating sef”

ladyque_1:

“Thank God she didn’t poison her.”

princydexx:

“It's the way they bless each other for me , on top fornication and adultery. Obim everywhere, hian.”

parker_ojugo:

“Wait you dey call your bestie husband obim Baba God oo”

yofavhairplug':

“This man is just reminding me of informal letter…’if so, glory be to GOD’ lwkmd”

oraclegodwayne:

“They are Actually in Love, he probably married the other lady for convenience of societal perception or preference. Many people dey ds WhatsApp group.”

chic_esosa:

“Both Medlin o both the husband o….God go punish their two!!!!!”

princess_is_royalty1:

“What a wawu… the k!!!ers are always very close. This won’t stop me from having friends. There are good friends and people out there. Medlin gist no be today. Her heart is at her back. Calling person husband “obim “ lord have mercy. May that your obim pieces. Obim okute.”

ada_mamush:

“This woman gist don dey outside since like 2 years ago when her bestie called her out for poisoning her son pr something so she still continue to sleep with her husband ontop.”

k.h.a.f.c.u.t.e:

“On top person husband o, please wetin the wife gangan wan type Na woman Dey do woman for this life sha. The husband gan sef it’s the audacity for me baba Dey suspect side chick ”

bitcoin_chief':

"Scary."

