Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has dropped a sweet dance video of her and her husband showing their dance moves

This comes as the two started a new dance challenge for her new song Wonder, a track off her recently released EP

The dance video has left many of the singer's fans and followers gushing as they rated their dance moves

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband have left many gushing with a new dance video.

In a bid to promote her new song titled Wonder, a track off her new album Elevated EP, Mercy started a dance challenge across major social media platforms.

Mercy Chinwo and hubby show off dance moves. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

A video she shared on her IG page showed her and her husband joining the dance challenge.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It’s been so beautiful to see these amazing dance steps, I’ll be posting some of them in a bit. Let’s see your wonder dance."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush about Mercy Chinwo's dance video with hubby

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

sheila.courage:

"How many times did you watch this? I can’t count

eze_nwayi:

"Things we make our husbands do. He was so hyper ."

princessjecoco:

"I love it Let me run and do mine o."

apehharrison:

"Atleast Pst Blessed @theofficialblessed didn't dance Micheal Jackson this time ."

yadahworld:

"This challenge na for people wey don marry! Those who are unmarried, face the challenges of getting husband or wife . As for me, I’m married to Jesus. So expected ours!!! ."

adukegold1:

"A strong, supportive, and caring husband......na you win for here."

dunnydrille:

"God am I a toothpick if so let someone use me pick teeth Biko. Me seff wan do challenge ❤️❤️. By the way na two of them win, na power couples one person no Dey win another ."

Mercy Chinwo expresses excitement as she amasses 100m streams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Mercy Chinwo celebrated after she amassed 100 million song streams on Boomplay.

The excited singer took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with her fans and well-wishers.

In a video, the singer who released a new EP, Elevated, also expressed gratitude to her fans while urging them to take her to billion streams.

Source: Legit.ng