Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is set to drop a music video for her Wonder track off her Elevated EP

Mercy also dropped pictures as well as a snippet of the music video for her fans and followers

The video has since stirred different reactions from many of her fans, as many applauded the quality cinematography

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has left her fans and followers anticipating the release of her music video for her Wonder track.

Mercy shared behind the scene pictures and a snippet of the music video which Dunny Drille directed on her social media timeline.

Mercy Chinwo gushes about her husband. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Sharing a snippet of the video, Mercy added the caption that read:

"Video Coming Soon- Get Ready To DANCE!! ."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

In another post, Mercy gushed about her husband, who was the executive producer of the soon-to-be-release video:

"Thank you Sweet @theofficialblessed for all you do in supporting my ministry and career; despite your busy schedule. You always ensure that I’m at my best. Truth and Excellence your watch word. As you always say, this is just the beginning of my journey and I’m so blessed I get to do life with you," she said.

See the pictures she shared below:

Fans react to Mercy Chinwo's music video snippet

See some of their comments below:

tony.frank_:

"You’re changing the narrative of Gospel music for betterment.. Picture quality and everything so clean and classy."

uchennannanna:

"This one go LOUD OOOOO."

nikkilaoye:

"Looking forward to it ."

jane.nasa:

"Mercy don carry beret give everyone. Operation WEAR BERET."

bobo_osaro:

"I can see that baby bump Mercy chinwo the second, I'm coming to rub powder soon @mercy."

official_nickib:

"Wow I saw that baby bump am so excited for you darling congratulations ."

Mercy Chinwo sings worship song at Jowizaza's birthday

Legit.ng reported how Jowizaza marked his birthday, and it came with a show of love and support from popular celebrities in the country.

A video showed some Nigerian celebrities close to the businessman at his house as they thanked God on his behalf.

Present to lead the celebrant his guest to the presence of God was Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, who performed her hit song titled Amazing God.

Source: Legit.ng