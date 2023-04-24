A trending video of a pregnant woman dancing to Portable's 'I'm a baboon' song has caused a frenzy online

In the viral clip shared via TikTok app, the lady danced with so much energy despite being an expectant mother

Reacting to the video, some netizens commended her for her strength while others were concerned about her unborn baby

A pregnant woman has received accolades online after sharing a video of herself dancing energetically.

In the trending video shared by @sara_bhlac on TikTok, the agile woman danced to Portable's controversial song, 'I am a baboon, I stay in the zoo'.

Pregnant lady dances to Portable's baboon song Photo credit: @sara_bhlac

Source: TikTok

She vibed with so much strength to the song that some netizens expressed worries over the safety of her unborn baby.

Social media reactions

@ezekieldeborah said:

"U too stubborn u no dey hear word, no b u talk say no energy dance after d other one wen u do?"

@treasurekings5 stated:

"The baby go done talk say how wish 9months go just come right now make this woman free me."

@dasire348 said:

"Dis pikin go be world best dancer kilode the energy too much girl dat is also exercise for you."

@jannyblinks5 wrote:

"If this pikin no sabi dance know say Dey change am for hospital."

@prisleymonick added:

"Mummy Plzz take it easy in bending, the baby might drink a lot of water in ur tummy and it bad."

@lexiqion noted:

"I love the way you dance with strength and passion but I hope you are not having contraction pains with all these stress."

Watch the video below:

