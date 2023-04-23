A video of a beautiful lady engaging in a traditional African dance has stirred massive reactions online

Posed like a person ready to spar, the curvy lady kicked her leg up fast as ladies sitting around her clapped and sang

Many men who watched her video on TikTok praised her beauty as some said they do not mind travelling to her

A short video shared by @oqhawekazi_backup_acc has shown a lady in a fine gown dancing in the presence of other women singing for her.

Other ladies present in the video sat around her as she made moves to a traditional song popular among Africans.

Many people wanted to understand her kid of dance. Photo source: @oqhawekazi_backup_acc

Source: TikTok

Energetic lady danced

At the beginning of her video, the lady bent with her hands stretched in front of her as she got ready to make a leg move. Seconds of after, she energetically kicked her leg up while maintaining a good feet balance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The voices of ladies around her and their claps increased with every leg move she made. Many people in the video's comment section spoke about her flexibility.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kingsley said:

"The end tho."

Enrich Born said:

"I still dont understand the meaning of this dance, can someone please explain to me."

I’m Sam said:

"Afor book flight to South Africa immediately see women."

Random_guy0100 said:

"Their sandals is a customized one."

Christopher said:

"I don’t understand this dance mehn."

Bio Sentikwa said:

"Na this kind play i dey want play."

Ayubauser6778726098192 said:

"Wow, proud to be an African."

Darkhorse said:

"I don’t understand the Zulu dance but I’m always wanting to watch it."

preetie said:

"This dance ain't for the weak."

kingsleynwachukw66 said:

"O my God see yash. Na to relocate to south Africa be that."

Steve Bezos said:

"She nailed it . Best I’ve seen so far."

Trench boy said:

"This one nah village people dance oo."

Groom and wife danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady on TikTok, @gabez.lee, shared a video showing the moment she slugged it out with her husband on the dance floor.

The lady and her husband faced each other and got to work. The husband watched his bride dance for some seconds before joining her.

Another bride made cool dance moves

In similar news, a beautiful young lady, @babyagu3, shared a short video of how she danced during her traditional wedding as she wore isi-agwu.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady had a plate of eggs in her hands as she made popular TikTok dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng