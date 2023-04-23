Marvin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has opened up about his infamous altercation with YBNL boss, Olamide

Recall, the two had a verbal exchange at the 2015 Headies where Jazzy's then-artist Reekado Banks won the Next Rated category which Olamide rejected

In a sit-down with BBNaija star Doyin on her podcast show, Jazzy revealed that he regretted what he did at the event

The 2015 Headies Awards show was most memory, thanks to the altercation between music bosses, Don Jazzy and Olamide.

Jazzy’s signee, Reekado Banks, was announced the winner of the Next Rated category for that year, which Olamide rejected, saying his YBNL-protégé, Lil Kesh deserved it more.

Photos of the music bosses. Credit: @donjazzy, @olamide

Source: Instagram

On a recent episode of Doyin’s Corner podcast hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, the Mavin boss expressed regret over his actions following Olamide's rejection of his loss.

Jazzy described the incident as an out-of-character moment for him, revealing he apologised to the event organisers and Olamide as well.

In his words:

"It was out of character. I regretted that instantly as soon as I came down from stage. I apologised to the Headies organisers and Olamide as well."

Watch the video below:

Don Jazzy and Olamide: Social media users remember 2015 Headies beef

vonzhut:

"Leave trash for LAWMA."

btbaudio:

"That was arguably the most popular headies award show ever. Their beef made the headies popular IMO."

ooizamsi:

"Ebgon olamide, if you want the car, you can come and have it . Omo, it was a choking year. With their 25 yards of agbada."

kunlereal:

"The Don… most down to earth celebrity out there."

adultbongo:

"I tell people this thing they never listen there’s always a future date to review past actions. Forget who wins the argument now."

Source: Legit.ng