Some interesting details about singer Davido's Timeless Concert set to take place have emerged online

Skitmakers Mr Macaroni and Kiekie are the hosts for the big event, as the duo confirmed on their social media timelines

Six upcoming artists were also selected to perform alongside the likes of Asake, Joeboy, Fave, among others

A few hours before singer Davido's Timeless concert, which is set to take place on Sunday, April 23, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, exciting details about the event have emerged online.

While Davido has revealed, it would be an unforgettable experience, famous skit maker Debo Adedayo better known as Mr Macaroni, in a statement, mentioned that he, alongside his colleague Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori fondly known as Kie Kie, will be hosting the show.

Mr Macaroni reveals he and Kiekie will host Davido's Lagos show. Credit: @mrmacaroni1 @kie_kie_ @toroec @godson45

List of selected upcoming artists to perform at the show

Toro Entertainment company, who are the brain behind the concert, in a post via their Instagram page, also listed seven upcoming artists who were selected to perform at the show:

Professional cameras or devices wouldn't be allowed without proper clearance.

Asake, Pheelz and Skiibii billed to be in attendance

Fave, Joeboy and Lami to be in attendance:

The Compozers and Iyanya to be in attendance

Others scheduled to attend include Dremo, Odumodublvck, The Cavemen and Dremo.

Netizens react as Mr Macaroni reveals he and Kiekie will host Timeless concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

"Cheers to the Queen who’s taking over the male dominated industry and Killing it better than anyone would ! What a time to be alive ."

"Kiekie na big name wey dey do big things. Jaiye lo, ogo multiterabyte✨❤️."

"❤️❤️❤️ Which of the Timeless abeg because K1 say him own na timeless."

"Before nko? This was a no-brainer.. No one badder than our @kie_kie__ the energy goddess."

Davido starts countdown to Lagos show

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido started counting down to his Timeless concert on Friday, April 21.

Sharing cute pictures on his social media timeline, the DMW label boss wrote:

"Counting down the days until showtime in LAGOS.. The anticipation to come home and do this event with you is my driving force right now!⁣"

Source: Legit.ng