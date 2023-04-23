Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid have joined the world of Twitter subscribers for the blue check verification badge

The stars were earlier stripped of their verification badges following the new Twitter update

Elon Musk's new verification feature called Verification Blue requires a monthly payment of N3,684 ($8) every month to keep the verification badge

Hours after Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid were stripped of his verification badge on Twitter, it appears the stars have now subscribed for it.

Recall that Davido, alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy and over 400,000 notable people around the world lost their verification badges following Elon Musk's new rule.

According to the Twitter CEO, new verification feature called Verification Blue requires a monthly payment of N3,684 ($8) every month to keep the verification badge.

The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, previously announced that the final date to remove the free blue badge was April 20, 2023.

Elon Musk allegedly returns verification badge to celebrities

However, it looks like most of these celebrities did not have to pay to get their badges back.

According to India Today, it looks like Elon Musk is allegedly restoring verification badges to high-profile accounts.

It appears the blue tick is back for all celebrities who have millions of followers.

