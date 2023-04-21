Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy’s Twitter account has now caused a stir on social media after it was seen to remain verified

A number of celebrities and socialites all over the world had lost their Twitter verifications after Elon Musk enforced monthly payments

Don Jazzy’s verified account soon became a topic of discussion on social media with people sharing their thoughts

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, appears to be the only Nigerian celebrity who still has a verified account on Twitter.

In the late hours of April 20, 2023, Twitter was buzzing after a number of celebrities all over the world lost their Twitter verification badges.

This came after Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, introduced Twitter Blue whereby people would have to pay a fee monthly if they wanted to have a verified account.

Fans react as Don Jazzy's Twitter account remains verified. Photos: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Top celebrities such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and more lost their verifications on Twitter but Don Jazzy was not affected by the development.

See a screenshot of the Mavin boss’ Twitter page below:

Fans react as Don Jazzy’s Twitter page remains verified

Seeing as many celebs had lost their Twitter verifications, Don Jazzy still having his blue check mark trended online as people shared their thoughts. Some people hailed him for respecting another man’s business.

Read some of their comments below:

moniline___:

“Transaction dey go low key ”

therealt.town_uth:

“respecting another man business salute”

ericaikince:

“I don’t think this idea is good.”

danybillionzofficial:

“Don no one hear story.”

elisho_montana:

“Transactions Dey go down on a low, nor Dey wait for screen shot !!!!”

deborahabdsv:

“He followed the rule bro y’all be punctual y’all making money from this platform, pay your 8$ it cheap man.”

dequezgram:

“So Daniel regha and burna, wizkid, davido don dey same level now”

shugaextrovert:

“11$ no suppose hard wizkid too nah ”

