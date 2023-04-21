“Respecting Another Man’s Business”: Don Jazzy Causes Stir As His Twitter Account Remains Verified, Fans React
- Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy’s Twitter account has now caused a stir on social media after it was seen to remain verified
- A number of celebrities and socialites all over the world had lost their Twitter verifications after Elon Musk enforced monthly payments
- Don Jazzy’s verified account soon became a topic of discussion on social media with people sharing their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, appears to be the only Nigerian celebrity who still has a verified account on Twitter.
In the late hours of April 20, 2023, Twitter was buzzing after a number of celebrities all over the world lost their Twitter verification badges.
This came after Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, introduced Twitter Blue whereby people would have to pay a fee monthly if they wanted to have a verified account.
“I won't pay a dime”: BBN's Pere blows hot as he loses Twitter verification, says Elon Musk has ruined things
Top celebrities such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and more lost their verifications on Twitter but Don Jazzy was not affected by the development.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See a screenshot of the Mavin boss’ Twitter page below:
Fans react as Don Jazzy’s Twitter page remains verified
Seeing as many celebs had lost their Twitter verifications, Don Jazzy still having his blue check mark trended online as people shared their thoughts. Some people hailed him for respecting another man’s business.
Read some of their comments below:
moniline___:
“Transaction dey go low key ”
therealt.town_uth:
“respecting another man business salute”
ericaikince:
“I don’t think this idea is good.”
danybillionzofficial:
“Don no one hear story.”
elisho_montana:
“Transactions Dey go down on a low, nor Dey wait for screen shot !!!!”
deborahabdsv:
“He followed the rule bro y’all be punctual y’all making money from this platform, pay your 8$ it cheap man.”
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, others lose Twitter verification as Elon Musk enforces payment before blue check
dequezgram:
“So Daniel regha and burna, wizkid, davido don dey same level now”
shugaextrovert:
“11$ no suppose hard wizkid too nah ”
BBNaija's Pere vows not to pay a dime for Twitter verification
BBNaija star, Pere Egbi, has caused a buzz on social media over his heated reaction to losing his Twitter verified account.
Shortly after Pere lost his blue check verified badge on Twitter, the reality star took to his page to share his thoughts.
According to Pere, he will not be paying a dime to get verified again. Not stopping there, he added that Elon Musk had now ruined the purpose of being verified in the first place.
Source: Legit.ng