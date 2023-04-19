Music executive Don Jazzy recently hosted a question and answer session on Instagram where fans got to satisfy their curiosities

A particular fan asked the ace producer when to expect his collabo with Wizkid, and Don Jazzy revealed they once worked on two songs together

According to the Mavin boss, the songs never got released because they weren’t good enough, and netizens had different things to say

Apart from a Wizkid and Davido collabo, many music stans have been awaiting one from the MIL crooner and ace producer, Don Jazzy.

Just recently, Don Jazzy hosted a question and answer session via his Instastory channel, and he didn’t hesitate to tell his fans all they wanted to know.

Don Jazzy opens up on working with Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

One individual wondered when the Mavin Records boss was going to collaborate with Wizkid, and he used the opportunity to spill the beans.

According to Jazzy, they have worked together in the past on two songs that never got released to the public.

The award-winning producer admitted that the songs didn’t make it to the public because they weren't good enough, and people weren't feeling the tracks.

Don Jazzy added that apart from the two songs, he also worked with Wizkid on Dr Sid’s Surulere remix.

He assured fans that a collaboration with the Essence crooner would happen someday when they find themselves in a recording studio together.

Social media users react

baba_samooo said:

"That's usually the songs that are the most successful."

_badmanchriz_ said:

"This video should tell you something only the wise ones go understand lol."

monalisa_cyprian said:

"He called himsef upcoming for wizkid. Wizkid na everybody popsi sha."

fareedsgrrram said:

"So na Shingi Kagawa good enough ? E be like say this one dey mad."

