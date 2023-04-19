Big Brother Naija star Saga Adeoluwa recently saw a long-held dream of his come to pass when he finally went public and had an exhibition for his art

Saga, during the opening of his art gallery, revealed that art and drawing had always been a part of who he and has been doing for as long as he could remember

The former reality TV star revealed this during an interview with Legit.ng how difficult it was for him to become a professional artist because his dad wanted him to pursue a different career

"Art is a language, a state of mind and an expression of my most innate desires and thoughts," Picasso didn't make this quote, nor was it Galileo; these are the words of fast-rising Nigerian reality TV star turn artist Okusaga Adeoluwa better known as Saga.

He made this statement during an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons. It was an emotional moment for the young artist to see his work finally getting so much public recognition.

Saga, during our talk, noted what he intends to achieve with his work is a classic, evergreen effect that has a hold on to the human subconsciousness where his art would be able to speak for him even when he isn't there.

It was quite an engaging conversation, as we learned so much about art, Saga's childhood, his struggles and what the future holds for him going forward. Read on for more juicy details from the interview.

"Art to me is like a language, an expression" - Saga

"To me art is like a language; art is suppose to speak for me even when I am not there. I want people to hang my piece in their house and it would speak to them. For short I repeat art is a language."

He continued, delving deeper into explaining what forms the basis of his artistic ideas, saying:

"I want to express a state of mind, because most of my pieces are emotional, mental. So I always want to use my piece to express a state of mind at a certain time when I am painting. You know basically saying how do I feel when I was making this painting. That's why the theme of my exhibition is called a 'Subtle Reflection'."

"I started painting professionally in 2015" - Saga

The reality TV star, during the conversation, also talked about his childhood and how he became a professional artist and painter.

Saga shared that he had been drawing for as long as he could remember, and it had always been a part of who he his. He also revealed that he used to draw even when he worked as an engineer.

"I have been drawing for as long as I can remember, but I started drawing officially in 2015. I was 22 when I decided to become a professional artist."

"My dad didn't support my dream as an artist," BBNaija star revealed

Legit.ng recalls Saga's interview with Chude Jidenowo, where he revealed that his relationship with his dad was quite frosty until after his time in the BBNaija house.

During his chat with Chude, he also revealed how much his mum's passing affected him and why the pain remains fresh.

Saga shared with Legit.ng that his dad didn't support his ambition as an artist; he said:

"My dad didn't support me when I started, but now he is on my side."

He continued revealing that art had been quite lucrative for him and had survived as an artist for a while. Saga also shared that even though he was still an engineer, he made a lot of money from painting and art, even more than from his old 9-5 job.

Refusal to talk about his engagement

We asked the reality TV star if he was engaged to his ex-BBNaija housemate Nini Singh or if it was an advert/skit for a promotional gig. Saga said:

"I don't want to answer questions about my engagement; I already addressed it while on Arise TV. Please just leave the girl out of things and talk about my art."

"I want to be remembered for this" - Saga

Most artworks displayed in Saga's gallery were of women with little or no clothes on. So we were forced to ask him if the women in his drawings were pictures or real-life muse. He said:

"I use real life muse of women with no clothes on. I want to do art for a long time and this is what I want to be remembered for so It is just work for me and not what you think.

Saga also touched on the type of work he intends to focus more on going forward:

"I want to focus more or do more of bare pieces, where humans mostly females are in their natural element and unclad."

What next after this gallery opening

Adeoluwa said:

"I want to exhibit abroad."

He further gave an insight into what his works are about and what they would focus on, and he said:

"My works are mainly about emotions; I don't want to divulge too much away from that. I am the lover boy of art."

