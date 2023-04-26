A little Nigerian boy decided that he has had enough after different failed relationships with girls

The lad took to TikTok to pour out his heart as he slammed the attitude of many ladies as well as shared his observations from past relationships

Many Nigerians however found it hilarious that such an epistle would be coming from a little boy and trolled him

A little boy has been slammed by many Nigerians for misplacing his priorities over a touching post he made on TikTok.

The Nigerian boy who goes by the name Last Born on TikTok shared that he was fed up following his unsuccessful relationships.

The little boy poured out his heart on TikTok. Photo Credit: @bhadboikiddobackup

Source: TikTok

In a lengthy post, he lamented how his love was never reciprocated in all the relationships he has been in, saying ladies were always after his money.

While revealing that the longest relationship he has entered lasted a month, he gave a scenario about a girl telling him about her financial issue on the first day of interaction.

He decried paying for relationships his whole life and wondered what it would be like to have a lady who loves him in the true sense of the word and not for money.

He wrapped this up by stating that he would not be a player and needs his woman ready. His post read in part:

"I never believed there's a girl who's really interested in relationship they're just look for a way to compete with friends and to oppress people online, the longest relationship I have is a month and its never a good relationship, imagine the girl you really want to want as your wife is telling you her financial issues on first day, what that mean?

"That's a proof you're after money wait, money is not my problem I know my partner deserves the best and I must do my best to make others jealous of her but I'm not ready to waste my money and time... good relationship with one girl not f*****"

View his TikTok post here.

Reactions on social media

Emjay said:

"Focus on your studies now, the right one will come."

Sapphire Ade Owoseni said:

"Chile ain’t no one reading all that but I am happy for you or sorry that happened to you."

said:

"Bro spoke fact, but have u don see ur jss1 3rd term result?"

ani$a said:

"Don’t you have like common entrance to write."

Cherry said:

"If no be life wey don spoil Wetin you dey use phone do."

Chichi Chuks said:

"Baba say he longest relationship na 1 month."

Lil J said:

"Children wey nor know book na Dey sabi all dis kind thing."

Pinky j said:

"When I was your age the only thing that is in my mind is food and school but look at u ahhh."

Source: Legit.ng