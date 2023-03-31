BBNaija’s Saga and Nini have tricked fans in the past with romantic photo shoots but it appears the two may have taken things to the next level

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Saga surprised Nini and proposed to her with only a friend or two in the room with them

Some pictures equally captured the stars locking lips while Nini flaunted her engagement ring in another

Congratulatory messages have since flooded social media for the reality stars who crossed paths in Big Brother’s house

It appears yet another Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) couple has managed to join a growing list that has the likes of Bambam, Teddy A, Khafi and Gedoni on it.

Just recently, photos and a video of ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Saga and Nini, flooded the internet community.

The viral video captured the moment Saga led his woman into a beautifully decorated room and proceeded to go on his knees and pop the big question.

Nini who appeared completely shaken had to take a moment to gather herself before paying attention to her man. From indications, the two were joined by just a friend or two for the special moment.

Photos making the rounds online equally captured the two sharing a passionate kiss, and Nini flaunting her engagement ring in another.

Congratulatory messages pour in

solobest_elect_ltd said:

"When an international man meets a woman who knows her worth then this becomes their reality. congratulations to them."

endyukp said:

"Wow, i knew he was gonna marry her when he fell a common assignment biggie gave to him of not talking to her for 24hrs and he couldnt do it, i knew saga is gonechai congratulations to him, they will make a good couple."

queenies_hairs said:

"The best thing is for a lady to marry someone that would go miles just to make you happy, someone that can’t stay 24hrs without talking to you, someone that loves you more than you love him... congrats to them."

mheenarh__ said:

"Omo May God send me my own saga. He really loves her and is never afraid to show it."

tilly_otenewaa_ampadu said:

"Congratulations to them. The public’s toxic. Keep your relationship private."

Nini debunks engagement

Recall that in January 2023, Ninu was quick to come out and debunk reports about getting engaged to her fellow BBNaija reality star.

She proceeded to post a picture of her ringless finger for doubting Thomases. However, a close look at Nini’s nails in the new engagement photos shows that she had the same design when she debunked the rumours months ago. Both stars are yet to share the news on their social media pages.

