Legit.ng documents the story of one woman's painting journey, successes, and challenges

Agada Blessing is one of the few female painters with a direct motive on why she chose to embark on this journey that male mostly dominates.

Believing firmly in homes as a place of comfort and not just a place to rest, she said painting adds to this relaxation.

Blessing paints to invite comfort. Photo credit: Agada Blessing Source: Original

Source: Original

She said:

"For me, a house is not just where you come to sleep; it is supposed to be your place of comfort. It cannot be comfortable if it is rough, stained, unpainted, or dirty."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The business side of Agada is chiefly for more philanthropic exploits; she is big on giving and believes earning more affords her the luxury to impact others.

In her words:

"I have a passion for the advancement of people, which has pushed me to keep pressing forward. The more I have, the more I will be able to impact the lives of others positively.I am interested in becoming Africa's number one female painter because this is my passion, I work hard for it, and I trust God for success. I have a great passion for cleanliness which is greatly influenced by my upbringing."

Physical Energy

Agada reveals that her greatest challenge as a painter is gaining the trust of her clients.

"As a female painter, it is difficult for people to believe you have the physical energy to deliver. Some feel you are too soft to do the work but then this is my work and I'm excited and passionate about it."

She admitted that her work has been successful because she has a great team who always goes for excellence.

"I thank my amazing workers. You make the work easier. Every day on site with my workers is like Lionel Messi going for football training."

Agada's final words described dedication and commitment as the springboard to achievable dreams.

"For any girl child who wants to be a painter, I will advise them to turn their dreams into reality. Walk the talk and start where you are. There is no limit to what a human being can achieve if you think it and work hard. "

Nigerian Man who wanted to have fun abroad becomes a painter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who moved to America to enjoy himself now earns a living as a professional painter.

The young man updated netizens about his current profession abroad in a funny TikTok clip he made.

In the clip, he shared a picture of himself on a tarred area abroad, saying he came to America to "flex".

The picture was followed up with another of him doing a painting job. He then wrapped things up with a clip of him dancing, noting that life is not easy abroad.

Source: Legit.ng