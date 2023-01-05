Former BBNaija housemate Nini has taken to social media with a post dashing the hopes of those hoping to see her walk the aisle soon

Amid rumours of saying yes to fellow BBNaija star, Saga, the young lady shared a video showing off her 'ringless' finger

Nini’s video has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens who had initially sent in their congratulatory messages

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Singh Nini, has dashed the expectations of fans hoping to witness yet another union from the reality show.

Shortly after rumours of her engagement to fellow ex-housemate, Saga, went viral in the online community, Nini shared a video that has since set the records straight.

Nini flaunts her 'ringless' finger in video. Photo: @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

The young lady filmed herself inside her car as she flaunted her ‘ringless’ finger and erased speculations of her engagement.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react to Nini's video

_itz_ewaoluwa said:

"Who started this rumour sef? Like who prepared this cold Zobo?.I was just happy for nothing!!! Mtchewwwwwww."

emjayoflagos_ said:

"I was just happy and celebrating for nothing ."

progressofficial__ said:

"You can remove a ring and make a video then put it back na."

exquisite_classy said:

"Those two that like privacy. I sha know it’s them. na here we sha dey ."

rasheedat565 said:

"Nini no go kill person I saw the news on facebook this morning and I was like when did the engagement happened? Shippers and lies are like 5&6."

ms.osiebi said:

"Then it's time for Saga to put a ring on it. @sagadeolu what are you waiting for?"

kaytrinne said:

"Nini why are u making me look like a liar."

Junior Pope reveals where he met his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Junior Pope made an interesting revelation about how he met his wife of nine years.

According to the movie star, he met the mother of his children on the popular social media platform, Facebook.

The actor's revelation sparked mixed reactions with some people noting that young people aren't so active on the platform nowadays.

"And I have been running away from mammy water people on Facebook? Haba. Hahaha," one fan wrote.

Source: Legit.ng