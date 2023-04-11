Hyper-realistic artist Adeoluwa Okusaga, popularly known as SAGA collaborates with other sterling artists — Raji Bamidele and Ken Nwadiogbu to launch his debut exhibition "A SUBTLE REFLECTION".

This uniquely-styled exhibition which will open for a private viewing on April 13 and a general public viewing from April 14th - April 30th, 2023 at the prestigious Omenka Gallery, 24 Ikoyi Crescent, Lagos, is to boast of an unusual collection of thought-provoking art pieces bound to be any artist's delight!

Private viewing of Saga's art exhibition to take place on April 13.

Source: UGC

Showcasing his art pieces through this journey of subtle reflection, Saga's debut theme is Art's influence on the human psyche as he takes all creatives and lovers of this Art form on a visual expedition of the self and the world around us — highlighting the subtle nuances of our surroundings and the human experience

With each piece thoughtfully crafted to evoke an emotional response from the viewer, Saga splurges on vivacious colours and forms that draw the viewer in, encouraging them to reflect on their own experiences and perceptions with the intent to stimulate meaningful conversations and engage the audience in a profound and introspective exploration of their emotions.

Saga views his art as a medium for self-expression and a means to tell stories which he considers an important conduit for transmitting and communicating healing images. In his own words; “there is nothing more apt in defining openness and vulnerability, than applying the device of nakedness to address issues around mental health.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The debut exhibition will feature the works of guest artists: Raji Bamidele — a modern/contemporary artist known for his masterful use of colour and texture; and Ken Nwadiogbu — a multidisciplinary visual artist who creates innovative conceptual drawings and paintings. The collaboration between Saga and these talented artists promises to be a harmonious fusion of diverse artistic expressions.

An excited Saga says: "I can't wait to showcase my debut exhibition and collaborate with these two incredible artists, Raji Bamidele and Ken Nwadiogbu. My goal is to use my Art to reflect the subtleties of human nature and share my vision with the world. I hope my work will inspire and evoke emotions that transcend language and cultural barriers."

The private screening of "A Subtle Reflection" is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023 while the public screening will be open from Friday, April 14 - April 30th 2023.

About SAGA:

ADEOLUWA OKUSAGA (born. 1993) is a Lagos-based hyperrealist artist. With a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos, Multitalented Okusaga is also an actor, influencer, dancer and a fitness trainer. He participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, partly because he wanted an opportunity to showcase his artistic skill, enhance his visibility and the confidence to fully pursue his art practice. His art-centric activities went viral on the internet during the show and exposed his talent to a large audience.

Okusaga has been nominated many times for awards including the artist of the year by OYA magazine. He also won the art influencer of the year awarded by Pulse Tv. He was credited to have organized the biggest Sip and Paint event in Lagos last year in February 2022, where 300/400 people attended.

Saga speaks about his late mum

The reality star Saga in a report via Legit.ng opened up on his mum's demise in 2014 and how it affected him and his dad.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Saga described himself as a complete mummy’s boy.

He revealed his late mum played an active role in his life and always wanted him around her.

Source: Legit.ng