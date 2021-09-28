BBNaija’s Saga has reunited with his dad days after he was booted out of the Shine Ya Eyes house alongside Nini and Queen

A video making the rounds on social media captured the proud father exchanging a warm hug with his son

Saga’s dad also heaped accolades on him for representing the family and not bringing disrepute to their name

The video stirred different reactions from members of the online community who followed Saga's activities in the BBNaija house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Saga Deolu, seems to have made his family proud judging by a video making the rounds in the online community.

The reality star who was booted out of the Shine Ya Eyes house during the last Sunday eviction show, reunited with his father.

Saga reunites with dad in emotional video. Photo: @sagadeolu/@olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

Saga’s dad wasted no time locking him in a warm and strong embrace as they set eyes on each other again after several weeks apart.

This was followed by the proud dad heaping accolades on the young man for maintaining the dignity of their family and not bringing disrepute upon their name.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a different portion of the video, Saga’s dad told him that the prize money of N90 million is good but isn’t better than N1 billion.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The reunion between father and son stirred different reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Read some comments sighted below:

theoghogho said:

"Love that we get to see this set reunite with family! Bring this energy to the reunion proper."

favviieebarbie said:

"Is like the father is proud of him oooo."

pha_dey said:

"A dad doing this is absolutely rare."

trendycrystalcakes said:

"It's the Omoluwabi for me.... Proud father right there!!!!"

imanseofficial said:

"I like this Saga. He’s very in touch with his feelings … that hug said a lot."

anu_eyebloggz said:

"if you're not Yoruba u no go too understand. he can still? scold him at home oooo."

ojokusaga said:

"Fine daddy! "Omo oluwabi ni e"

Saga explains why he was disturbed by Nini's disappearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saga shed more light on his relationship with Nini during his time in the BBNaija house.

The young man revealed to Ebuka that Biggie’s prank of Nini ‘disappearing’ from the house really affected him.

According to Saga, they had a brief fight just before her disappearance and he felt it was because of him.

Source: Legit.ng