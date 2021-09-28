BBNaija: N90m Is Good but N1 Billion Is Better, Saga’s Proud Dad Says As They Reunite in Emotional Video
- BBNaija’s Saga has reunited with his dad days after he was booted out of the Shine Ya Eyes house alongside Nini and Queen
- A video making the rounds on social media captured the proud father exchanging a warm hug with his son
- Saga’s dad also heaped accolades on him for representing the family and not bringing disrepute to their name
- The video stirred different reactions from members of the online community who followed Saga's activities in the BBNaija house
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Saga Deolu, seems to have made his family proud judging by a video making the rounds in the online community.
The reality star who was booted out of the Shine Ya Eyes house during the last Sunday eviction show, reunited with his father.
Saga’s dad wasted no time locking him in a warm and strong embrace as they set eyes on each other again after several weeks apart.
Singer Mr Eazi flaunts receipt after spending N8.3 million on drinks and food at nightclub, fans react
This was followed by the proud dad heaping accolades on the young man for maintaining the dignity of their family and not bringing disrepute upon their name.
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
In a different portion of the video, Saga’s dad told him that the prize money of N90 million is good but isn’t better than N1 billion.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
The reunion between father and son stirred different reactions from Nigerians on social media.
Read some comments sighted below:
theoghogho said:
"Love that we get to see this set reunite with family! Bring this energy to the reunion proper."
favviieebarbie said:
"Is like the father is proud of him oooo."
pha_dey said:
"A dad doing this is absolutely rare."
trendycrystalcakes said:
"It's the Omoluwabi for me.... Proud father right there!!!!"
imanseofficial said:
BBNaija: 21-year-old Angel says she has a crush on RMD, Pere says he wants to 'get involved' with Nengi, Vee
"I like this Saga. He’s very in touch with his feelings … that hug said a lot."
anu_eyebloggz said:
"if you're not Yoruba u no go too understand. he can still? scold him at home oooo."
ojokusaga said:
"Fine daddy! "Omo oluwabi ni e"
Saga explains why he was disturbed by Nini's disappearance
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saga shed more light on his relationship with Nini during his time in the BBNaija house.
The young man revealed to Ebuka that Biggie’s prank of Nini ‘disappearing’ from the house really affected him.
According to Saga, they had a brief fight just before her disappearance and he felt it was because of him.
Source: Legit.ng