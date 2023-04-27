A Nigerian man recently put a lady in her place after she tried to capture his attention on popular app, WhatsApp

In a screenshot of their conversation which was shared online, the lady asked if he didn't think she was pretty enough

However, the straightforward man blatantly told the lady that asides from being pretty, nothing else was attractive in her

A Nigerian lady was not expecting a man's straightforward reaction when she boldly shot her shot at him.

The duo had been friends for a while and the lady found it disturbing that he was yet to make a serious move on her.

Chat between man and lady interested in him Photo credit: @instablog9ja

She took to WhatsApp to express her feelings and asked if he didn't think she was pretty enough to be with him.

Sadly, the man noted that although she was pretty, however, she didn't pass all his other criteria for choosing a woman.

He listed out many of her flaws which he claimed he discovered in her, and advised her to work on herself.

From the chat, he stated that the lady squats every day and has developed so much pride due to her beauty.

He went ahead to note that there's nothing common between the both of them since she allegedly lacks intelligence in other spheres of life.

The trending WhatsApp chat was shared on Twitter app by @instablog9ja.

Social media reactions

Sarah Awosika said:

"What's wrong in being a Cardi B fan, na only that one pain me."

Chukku smiles reacted:

"Funny thing with people like this, who think they’re realists and say it the way it is? They can’t take half the bad mouth they churn out. The girl or whoever for clapback. Send am to his daddy and mummy make he learn a thing or two."

Dupie Lala reacted:

"There is more to a woman than just beauty and looks. I am sure she got the message, hook, line and sinker. But interests differs with different ppl really, don't expect her to be interested in the things you are interested in hunkle, humans are different and dynamic in nature."

Anon Edwghe commented:

"Before I saw this tweet,I was saying in my head that I'll make a tweet today about people spending their time letting their daughters know that they're meant to be more of intelligence & value BEFORE their looks & now this happens? What a beautiful Thursday morning this is!"

See the post below:

