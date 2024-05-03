Fast-rising Nigerian singer Mayorkun trended online after he narrated his first encounter with Davido

Recall that the sensational artist was once signed to the Afrobeats star’s defunct DMW record label

In a recent exclusive interview, the Mayor of Lagos, as he is fondly called, recounted the first moment he went to the Timeless hitmaker's Lagos Mansion

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun, shared his first encounter with former DMW boss Davido.

Recall that the Eleko breakout star came into the scenes via the Timeless hitmaker’s defunct record label.

Mayorkun shares his first time visiting Davido's mansion. Credit: @davido, @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo, he recounted the first time he met the Afrobeats star after they contacted each other on social media.

The fast-rising singer did a cover of one of Davido’s hits that went viral and caught the attention of the Grammy nominated singer, who then reached out to the young talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mayorkun revealed that after Davido messaged him online, he went to his house that night and recorded his debut song, Eleko.

According to the self-proclaimed Mayor of Lagos, he was stunned when he arrived at Davido’s house because of the crowd hanging around his mansion.

“When I met Davido and I went to his house, he has up to 200 people living in his house.”

He went on to say that the people in Davido’s house were busy having fun and partying.

“I Met a lot of people partying, and Davido asked me if I would still like to go to the club, but I told him no because I was eager to record my first song with him,” he said.

Watch his video below:

Davido attends Mayorkun's album listening party

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido had stormed Mayorkun's album listening party to cheer the singer up.

He had just returned to Nigeria after the birth of his twins abroad when he visited the album listening party.

He bonded with Mayorkun as he listened to the songs in his EP. At one point, Davido's head was on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed over a joke.

Source: Legit.ng