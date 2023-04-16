A lovely video montage of Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo and her newborn lit up the hearts of many on the internet

The indigenous movie star appeared to be having her child’s christening, as she was all adorned in the clip she shared

A good number of celebs sent their good wishes to the latest mother in town as she thanked her creator for making all things beautiful

The Yoruba movie diva uploaded a video montage of herself holding her newborn child and what looked to be the naming ceremony for her son.

Yoruba actress Biola Adebayo and hubby christens their newborn baby Credit: @biolabayo1

The new mother was also seen in the video showing off her dance moves while beaming broadly.

Biola uploaded the video on the internet and thanked God for his blessings.

Internet users react

Some celebs sent their good wishes in the comment section for the new mother.

mimianocutemum_:

"Iya Omomi congratulations May almighty Allah continue to bless your family I’m super happy for you love kisses to my baby ."

alariyasugar:

"So beautiful to watch❤️❤️❤️❤️."

maudline.davies:

"Your Joy shall be Permanent in Jesus name Amen."

ojulewastudio:

"This gladdens my heart so much...I was in the waiting room 25 years ago ko easy rara, God answered me...my miracle Baby Boy now man will be 21 years this April 30th, miracle Baby girl Monifeoluwa was 17 years last month... As many as are believing God for their own babies this year you will concieve yours. ❤️❤️"

falcrown:

"I respect your courage ❤️.... A very big congratulations to you."

mo_bimpe:

"You look so beautiful mama . OLUWA SEUN."

blessingaduragbemioremosu:

"My God is not lateand he will never latebcos has never late for onceI will so live to give testimony on twinsthat is my wishes oh Lord pls grant my heart desires @biolabayo1 momma ."

Source: Legit.ng