Nollywood actress Biola Bayo was left feeling emotional after some colleagues in the industry sent goodies to her house ahead of her birthday

The movie star shared a video showing a massive money cake she got and another box that contained chocolates and other snacks

Biola also read a heartfelt note that came with the package and many were spotted in her comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo recently took to her Instagram page with a video post showing how some colleagues in the industry came through for her.

Apparently, three movie stars Ayo Olaiya, Wumi Oalbimtan and Kenny George came together to surprise the actress ahead of her birthday.

Actress Biola Bayo gets money cake, other gifts. Photo: @biolabayo

Source: Instagram

An excited Biola shared a video on her Instagram page showing the four-tier N1k note birthday cake that was sent to her alongside a box of chocolates.

To make things even more special, the colleagues penned a heartfelt note to Biola for her support in the industry and how she has been more than a friend.

The cake on the icing was an award plaque which was also sent to the Nollywood diva.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Biola wrote:

“This made me shed tears of joy! It’s not even my birthday yet and this…………… AN AWARD???? Chai!!!!! I’m lost for words. I honestly don’t know what to say, all these from your colleagues? Oh! No!”

Watch video below:

Social media users react

iamoyita said:

mhiz_rolls_royce s and more continue being you my prayer partner we love you."

mhiz_rolls_royce said:

"One thing about Aunty Biola, She does things to make people happy I remember when I wanted to take pics with you on location, you were so loving❤️ The smile and all You deserve more gift ma."

biola_adekunle said:

"You deserve it sis mi May God bless your pure heart in advance to you sis."

tfstyling.ng said:

"You deserve nothing but the best sis , you just wait let me have money and see how am going to spoil you like baby... thanks for all you do mammi ."

beecee204 said:

"Well said no be lie....The way you post other people project no be here...Much love."

opeyemijohn1 said:

"@biolabayo1 Well deserved momma, indeed you are supportive and pure at heart, post movies that you are not even on d cast list.. when i run into crisis, in my last pre-production,you proffer solution, even went as far as helping me reach out to people seamlessly despite not being on the cast list..."

Source: Legit.ng