Nigerian Afro-pop musician Adekunle Gold, added some rich beauty to the timeline with a calming family portrait video

In a clip shared by his lovely wife Simi, the Five Star crooner could be seen spending time with his beautiful family and doing some artwork

Simi took to her social media to post the video, which has now gone viral online, gathering sweet reactions from netizens

Nigerian Afro-pop artist Adekunle brought some lushness and beauty to the timeline with a soothing video of him and his family.

The Five Star singer was seen in a video shared by his wife, Simi, in a calm state with his adoring family while doing some artwork.

Adekunle spends quality time with family Credit: @adekunlegold, @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi took to her Instagram channel to post the video, which has since been making the rounds online.

Their little daughter, Adejare, was also captured in the video as she playfully handled her meal.

Watch the video below

Social media users reacts

only1karmal_:

"Very peaceful."

emperor_vibes0:

"@dontyoulove.icecream eh dope oh."

official__beckys:

"love."

Source: Legit.ng