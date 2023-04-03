Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently left fans rolling with laughter after she posted a funny exchange with her daughter, Adejare, online

In the viral video, Simi was seen looking surprised when her two-year-old daughter called her by her first name instead of saying mummy

The funny video left many fans laughing hard as they reacted online, others commented on how much Adejare has grown

Top Nigerian female singer, Simi’s recent exchange with her two-year-old daughter, Adejare, recently left many fans rolling with laughter on social media.

In the video making the rounds, the Duduke crooner had posted a video of her reaction after her daughter called her by her first name.

It all started when Simi spoke Yoruba to her child and asked her what’s up. Adejare responded by shouting her mother’s first name, Simisola.

Fans laugh hard as singer Simi's daughter calls her by first name instead of mummy. Photos: @symplysimi, @yabaleftonline

Simi was seen having a hard time holding back her laughter after hearing her daughter’s response. The singer then asked her toddler who her mate is.

After Simi asked: “Who is your mate?” Adejare adjusted and called her mummy instead of her first name.

See the funny video below:

Netizens laugh hard as Simi’s daughter calls her by her first name

The funny exchange between Simi and her two-year-old daughter made fans leave hilarious comments on social media. Read some of them below:

oxai1010:

“DUDUKE don grow finish.”

preacherzkid:

“Duduke don dey blow better English .”

olawaleadekoya:

“E be like say rich m'en pikin dey grow faster than poor man pikin....cause na this instagram all of us dey when simi get belle…”

jusst_emmanuel:

“No be the pikin dem sing “duduke “ for ? She don dey talk?”

Justlois_albert:

“The minute toddlers realize your name is not daddy or mommy ehn‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ the premium see finish you will experience go.”

Yetimas_place:

“Duduke is already calling simisola ooo.”

stella_abbyy:

“Duduke don dey talk? Omo time flies oo I just dey old dey go.”

Simi goes African mum on daughter as she refuses to say please and thank you

Nigerian singer Simi is well-loved especially for the kind of banter and hilarious moments she shares with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the mum of one was in a car with her daughter who tried to get chips from her without using magic words.

As Deja refused to say the word please, Simi threw the chips in her mouth which got the toddler angry to the point of whining and kicking.

