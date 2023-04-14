Singer Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instastory channel with a post suggesting that all is in fact fine with her at the moment

The Stamina hitmaker showed off a set of newly acquired customized diamond-crusted jewellery amid trending reports of her alleged kidnap

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the new acquisition that must have set the singer back several millions of naira

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has subtly hinted to her fans and supporters that she is far from being in harm's way at the moment.

Amid trending reports of allegedly having a close shave with kidnappers, the singer took to her Instastory channel with a post showing off her new investment.

Tiwa Savage flaunts new diamond-studded necklace. Photo: @Tiwasavage/@bozjewelry

The mother of one splashed millions of naira on a set of customized diamond-studded jewellery. The set featured a bracelet and a customized African Bad Gyal (ABD) pendant and necklace.

Check out a video below:

Tiwa Savage's fans react to her new jewellery set

tinu_pweetie said:

"No 1 African bad girl."

___sexykaff said:

"Ma’am with the big Doings ❤️."

rita_tim said:

"Number 1 ABG ⚔️ no one badder ."

adaezem12 said:

"Luxury geng."

mayowakabira said:

"Authentic Brand Gang."

Dedicated fan celebrates Tiwa Savage's success

Nigerian Afrobeats songstress Tiwa Savage was recently appreciated by one of her male fans for her hard work and dedication in the music scene.

The Kele Kele Love breakout star has, since her inception, made fans and music lovers proud of her growth.

The netizen identified as @manlikeicey hailed Tiwa as the queen of Afrobeats. He also mentioned that Tiwa’s consistency in the game was not an easy feat.

One social media user who tweeted in agreement wrote:

"The other day I was just listening to her greatest hits I just realize that she have really come along way she’s the only queen of afrobeat in Nigeria ooo."

Another Twitter user who tweeted in defence of Tiwa Savage wrote:

"Those criticizing can't even recite someone else's poem talk more of writing it. I'd e easy why none of their person do blow."

