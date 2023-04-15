Popular Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi, is currently trending on social media over an epic photo of her surfaced online

A Twitter user, @Ayo_management, shared a photo from his parents’ wedding and revealed that Adesua Etomi was the little bride in the photo

The photo soon trended on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Much loved Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi, recently made headlines on social media after a Twitter user, @ayo_management, shared a photo of her as a little girl.

It all started when the tweep posted an epic throwback photo from his parents’ wedding day and the actress was spotted in the photo.

In the old snap, Adesua was dressed in a cute white dress as she represented his parents as their little bride for the day.

Epic photo trends of actress Adesua Etomi as a little bride.



According to Ayo, he discovered that the film star was in his parents’ wedding photo. Not stopping there, he added that even the wedding gown his mother was wearing was given to her by the actress’ mother.

To further prove that it was a real photo, Ayo explained that his mother did her NYSC service in Owerri and Adesua’s father was a Major at the time.

In his words:

“Just found out today that @AdesuaEtomiW was my Mum’s little bride .

Back story to this, my mum served in Owerri, Adesuwa dad was a Major at 32 Artillery Division Obinze-Owerri then.

And that wedding gown my mum wore was given by Adesuaetomis mum.”

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent tweet, Ayo added that Adesua’s mother was really accommodating to corp members and added that his own mum would love to meet their family once again if it was possible.

See his posts below:

Netizens react to epic photo of Adesua Etomi as a little bride many years ago

The heartwarming photo soon trended online and raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

This tweep wrote:

Another netizen told the poster to call her Aunty Adesua:

Tony talked about the actress’ facial expression:

This fan gushed over the actress’ beauty as a girl:

Mary Ufot said the actress had always been goofy:

This tweep talked about respecting elders:

Bayo Otedola said she looked the same:

Nkem had this to say:

Omobolanle said her face looked the same:

Aghogho called her beautiful:

Abba’s delight wrote:

Source: Legit.ng