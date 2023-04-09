It is celebration galore for Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya who recently reclaimed his UFC middleweight title back from Alex Pereira

In a viral clip making rounds online, Israel was seen with Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and his colleague MMA fighter Usman Kamaru

The two-time world champion was seen throwing down some catchy moves as he grooved to a Davido hit in a club in Miami

A video clip of Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya and his compatriots Adekunle Gold and Usman Kamaru throwing down some dance moves in a Miami club in the U.S. has gone viral.

This is coming just hours after Israel Adesanya successfully reclaimed his UFC middleweight title back from Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira.

Video of Israel Adesanya, Usman Kamaru and singer Adekunle Gold hanging out together trends online. Photo credit: @walethewave1/@adekunlegold/@usman84kg

Adekunle Gold was at the fight and had been on social media all through the fight hailing Israel as he threw his weight behind the fighter to reclaim his title.

Israel defeated his opponent with a vicious knock-out combination in the second round that saw Pereira lie lifeless on the floor of the octagon.

In the viral clip, the three entertainers were boogying down to a Davido song in a club. While netizens took the opportunity to troll reality TV star Tolani Baj who said wealthy guys don't dance in clubs.

See the clip of Israel Adesanya celebrating his title win with Adekunle Gold and Usman Kamaru:

See some of the reactions the clip stirred online

@adelakuntufayl:

"Nothing beats having your friends and family being present in your success story! I am sure Kamaru Usman’s presence yesterday inspired ISRAEL ADESANYA’s win!"

@fruity_april:

"Eiiiiiiii Kimon . Big stepper, The moves be giving me joy."

@chiamaka.nita:

"Usman is remaining you oooo because you need to get back to the top."

@__adesolaa:

“Only men who don’t have money dance in the club, TolaniBaj come and see something. ”

@possible____j:

"Broke boys dancing in the club . That’s what our class captain told us."

@wo_dey11:

"@tolanibaj see why you no go fit marry .. even if you do dem go divorce you last last we know your type."

@rasco_gonharrd:

"And all of them get money pass dat werey tolani batch."

@iamkingremmydmw:

" I just Dey reason wetin tolani baj talk if usman dance, isreal dance then who I’m I not to ??????"

@yee_shaa:

"He’s got moves, rich doings. Y'all will get TolaniBaj angry o."

UFC 287: Drake cashes out big as Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya defeats Pereira, rapper pockets over N1.2b from bet

Meanwhile, previously Legit.ng reported that Canadian rap star, Drake, has become $N2.7 million (over N1.2b) following the just concluded fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Adesanya knocked out Pereira and proceeded to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship title, to the delight of his fans and supporters.

Mirror reports that the rapper had initially placed a bet of $400k (over N186 million) on Adesanya to win by knockout and an additional $N500 (over N232 million) for him to win the fight.

Source: Legit.ng